4 Of The Best PlayStation 5 HDMI Cord Replacements On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) is an excellent gaming console, and even after over five years of its launch, it continues to be recommended over the Xbox Series X. So, it is no surprise that it has become the company's most successful PlayStation ever, at least in terms of revenue. It comes with everything you need to start enjoying your favorite games on the big screen, including a high-quality HDMI cable. The factory-supplied HDMI cable is important because it's rated to work seamlessly with the PS5, including having the ability to deliver a 4K 120 FPS gaming experience to your connected TV.
However, if you have lost the supplied HDMI cable or it has gone bad after years of usage, you can't just pick any cord, as you may end up using the wrong HDMI cable. This can result in subpar visual performance and the unavailability of some features. Sony recommends that you go with an Ultra High Speed (UHS) HDMI cable (colloquially referred to as an HDMI 2.1 or an 8K HDMI cable) when looking for a replacement. Fortunately, there are plenty of excellent UHS HDMI cables on the market, and we have picked four of the best for you, after carefully going through buyer reviews on Amazon, their UHS certification, and the price.
PowerA Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable
This UHS HDMI cable from PowerA is an officially licensed HDMI cable for the PS5. Although it carries a list price of $40, it's usually sold at a discount, going as low as $13, which makes it a pretty good deal — especially since it's made to be compatible with the PlayStation 5. It's 10 feet in length, which is plenty for most gaming setups, and comes with a two-year warranty to deal with any manufacturing issues.
Besides being licensed by Sony, it's also certified by the HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI LA) for meeting all of the UHS HDMI cable specifications. As a result, it has received mostly positive feedback from Amazon shoppers, with folks claiming that it works as expected — with a rating of 4.8. That said, some buyers report receiving defective units that stopped working after a few days. Fortunately, for such problems, you can opt for Amazon's 30-day return window or the previously mentioned warranty.
Anker A8741 HDMI Cable
Anker has a pretty good track record when it comes to tech accessories, and we have often recommended its products, such as TSA-approved power banks and a beloved USB gadget available via Costco. So, it's hard to go wrong with the company's A8741 HDMI Cable, which has received a solid buyer rating of 4.7 on Amazon. It's a no-frills UHS HDMI cable that's 3 feet long and costs just $9. The company says it's also durable and can withstand up to 1,000 bends.
Additionally, the cable has received official HDMI LA certification, indicating it will work perfectly fine with your PS5, and the same is also attested by several shoppers, who remark that it worked with their console without issues. However, a small selection of buyers have had troubles with the cable not working as intended, likely due to manufacturing defects. Fortunately, it's backed by an 18-month warranty.
Ugreen HDMI 2.1 Cable
If you're looking for a short 1.6-foot or a long 16-foot HDMI cable, Ugreen's HDMI 2.1 Cable is a solid choice. All of its length options up to 16 feet are UHS-certified and will work seamlessly with your PS5. Keep in mind, the longer 33-foot version of the cable is not UHS-certified. Other highlights of the Ugreen cable are the nylon braiding and the aluminum alloy shell, which enhance its durability and ensure the cable serves you well for a long time.
The cable starts at only $12 and is well-liked by buyers on Amazon, with an impressive rating of 4.8. Besides some reports of defective cables, the Ugreen cable has garnered positive feedback, with shoppers saying it worked perfectly with the PS5, offering the desired 120Hz refresh rate with 4K resolution. Buyers also praise the cable quality, HDR compatibility, and the fact that there are no lag issues or frame rate drops.
Highwings HDMI Cable
Highwings offers one of the most affordable UHS HDMI cables that you can use with your PlayStation 5. It starts at just $8 for the footlong version, and goes up to $120 for the 100-foot version; the latter relies on optical fiber to manage such a long length, which is impossible with passive copper cables. The 1.5 feet, 3.3 feet, 5 feet, and 6.6 feet variants also cost $8, and only the 6.6-foot variant seems to be UHS certified. While it doesn't necessarily mean other lengths won't work as intended, the lack of certification is something to keep in mind. In other features, the cable has nylon braiding, like the Ugreen offering, and uses reinforced strain-relief.
Amazon shoppers are happy with the Highwings cable and have rated it 4.7. The majority of the customer reviews are positive and highlight the cable's support for PS5 and its durability. That said, some buyers complained about stiffness, and the cables they received didn't perform as expected. Opt for this only if you're on a strict budget.
How we selected these PS5 HDMI cords
We strive to recommend only the best and most reliable products to our readers here at BGR. While choosing the best replacement HDMI cords for the Sony PlayStation 5, we looked for Ultra High Speed HDMI cables, as that's what Sony recommends for the console to ensure full compatibility with its features. We selected cables that have UHS HDMI certification to ensure they meet the HDMI 2.1 specification and are capable of 48Gbps bandwidth. Finally, we dove into reviews from verified buyers on Amazon to choose only the best-rated cables, with an average rating of over 4.5.