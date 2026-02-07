4 Of The Best PlayStation 5 HDMI Cord Replacements On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) is an excellent gaming console, and even after over five years of its launch, it continues to be recommended over the Xbox Series X. So, it is no surprise that it has become the company's most successful PlayStation ever, at least in terms of revenue. It comes with everything you need to start enjoying your favorite games on the big screen, including a high-quality HDMI cable. The factory-supplied HDMI cable is important because it's rated to work seamlessly with the PS5, including having the ability to deliver a 4K 120 FPS gaming experience to your connected TV.

However, if you have lost the supplied HDMI cable or it has gone bad after years of usage, you can't just pick any cord, as you may end up using the wrong HDMI cable. This can result in subpar visual performance and the unavailability of some features. Sony recommends that you go with an Ultra High Speed (UHS) HDMI cable (colloquially referred to as an HDMI 2.1 or an 8K HDMI cable) when looking for a replacement. Fortunately, there are plenty of excellent UHS HDMI cables on the market, and we have picked four of the best for you, after carefully going through buyer reviews on Amazon, their UHS certification, and the price.