5 Cool Amazon Gadgets That Cost Less Than $5 Actually Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon is the go-to place for buying cool gadgets, thanks to its endless list of options and the top-of-the-line user experience, whether it's fast delivery or reliable return policies. That said, buying affordable gadgets on Amazon can be tricky. Cheap gadgets often don't work as promised, don't deliver real value, or simply don't last. But that doesn't mean you should miss out on their ability to improve everyday convenience, workspace setup, or even your bedroom or car aesthetics for dirt-cheap prices.
That's why we did the hard work for you. We scoured hundreds of products on Amazon using multiple filters to narrow things down to a few cool gadgets that cost less than $5 and are actually worth buying. Our top picks are all products that offer real everyday utility, including a microSD card reader, a portable Apple Watch charger, a digital luggage scale, and more.
MicroSD card reader
A microSD card reader is a must-have if you're a photographer or someone who uses SD cards for storage, or regularly needs to move content from one device to another, such as from your camera to your PC. The Wansurs USB 3.0 MicroSD Card Reader, priced at just $4.99, is our top choice. It offers two card slots: one for full-size SD cards, typically used in cameras, and another for microSD cards, which are commonly used in smartphones, action cams, and dash cams.
However, while there are two separate slots, the device doesn't recognize two cards at once, and you can only use one at a time. This doesn't seem to be an issue for users, though, considering its strong 4.6-star rating after nearly 7,000 reviews. In addition to its fantastic value for money, users love its compact design. It weighs just 0.35 ounces, and according to a drone user, it's small enough to be left inside a drone case. Another user praised its versatility. It worked flawlessly on their Windows device, and it's also compatible with TVs, cars, decoders, gaming consoles, and even other operating systems such as Mac and Linux.
This card reader is also fast enough for most tasks. Thanks to USB 3.0, it offers theoretical transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps, which is around 10 times faster than USB 2.0, that many cheap alternatives feature. There's also a light indicator that illuminates when it's in use, which is a helpful little addition.
USB lights
Cozy lighting doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocket. With these USB lights, you can create the desired atmosphere for just $4.99. They use USB-A, so you can light them up almost anywhere, from your car and bedroom to house parties, or even as a dim light while working on your computer in the dark. There are multiple color options to choose from, so you can pick one depending on your requirements. For example, you can choose warm white if you want a calming feel in your car.
According to a review on Amazon, they're "just the right brightness." You also have the option to adjust the brightness, though some users feel that the lowest level of brightness isn't really that low. All you have to do is press and hold the button at the top of the bulb. For simplicity, the same button also turns the light on and off, but in this case, you just have to press it once.
Along with their plug-and-play functionality, users also like their compact design. They feature transparent glass and a lighting filament wrapped around a tube-like structure inside. Plus, they consume less than 1 watt of power, making them energy efficient.
Portable Apple Watch charger
Most Apple Watches offer all-day battery life, with the latest models even going beyond that. However, you won't always have the option to plug them into a USB port, especially when you're traveling. That's where HUOTO's portable Apple Watch charger comes in. For just $4.99, you get a 1,400 mAh power bank that, according to the brand, can charge your Apple Watch about two to three times before it needs to be plugged in itself.
Of course, it doesn't charge as quickly as Apple's proprietary fast charger, but a full charge in around 2 to 2.5 hours is still acceptable when your watch is dying. During our research, we especially liked that despite its low cost, it doesn't skimp on features. In addition to four LED indicators that clearly show the remaining charge in the power bank, it also has some safety features you'd typically expect from a pricier charger. These include protection from overcurrent, overvoltage, overheating, magnetism, and short circuits.
The only caveat is that it's not compatible with the very latest Apple Watch models. While it supports the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and 2, Series 2 through 9, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Nike, if you own the latest Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Series 10 and 11 models, you may want to consider the JOYROOM portable wireless charger. It's a bit more expensive, but it offers more power and full compatibility with newer models.
Luggage scale
Traveling to the airport unsure about your luggage's weight is never a good feeling. It can be frustrating (and expensive) to scramble for a new bag after being told you're over the weight limit. Even worse, if you don't have the time to switch bags, you may end up discarding some of your belongings. You can avoid such sticky situations by getting a luggage scale. And to make sure it doesn't add to your travel expenses, we found one on Amazon for just $4.99.
The Ferbana Portable Luggage Scale boasts a 4.4-star rating along with many positive reviews. Users appreciate its accuracy, bright display, and overall value for money. It comes with four unit options, including pounds and kilograms, and you can switch between them with a single button. There's also a power button, pressing which for two seconds turns the device off. Even if you forget, there's an automatic power-saving function that shuts the scale down after 60 seconds of inactivity. It also includes a low-battery indicator to alert you when the battery is running low.
Arguably, the most important feature of any luggage scale should be its precision. According to the brand, the sensors on the scale have a measurement accuracy of 0.02 pounds. Just note that the maximum capacity is 50 kg or 110 pounds. In addition to a stainless steel hook, there's a strap that holds your luggage. The scale is also designed with a T-handle shape, making it easier to hold and use.
5-in-1 screwdriver
If you're a DIY enthusiast who isn't afraid to pop open your electronics for a quick look, or if you simply prefer being handy and fixing loose screws — on eyeglasses, jewelry, or gaming consoles — you'd like the 5-in-1 Screwdriver by PTSLKHN. Of course, there are bigger and more comprehensive screwdriver sets available, but it's hard to find something like this for $4.99. With a 4.3-star rating from over 8,000 reviews on Amazon, this screwdriver has received plenty of praise for its design.
In addition to the grooved handle, which provides a firm grip, this cheap Amazon tool also features a hollow body with a removable cap at the back, which stores all the included driver bits. Moreover, both the handle and the driver heads are built with lightweight materials. The handle is made from aluminum alloy, while the driver bits are made of S2 steel, an iron-based alloy that's heat-treated for extra durability.
The five heads included are Flathead 2.0, Phillips-1.5mm, star-0.8, Torx T5, and T6. As mentioned earlier, it's suitable for most day-to-day tasks, but it won't be ideal for larger hardware projects since it doesn't include a Phillips #2 bit. If you're a PC builder or frequently work with larger hardware, you may want to consider the AXTH magnetic 25-in-1 screwdriver set instead, which is available on Amazon for around $10.
How we selected these gadgets
Our primary focus while creating this guide was to steer clear of cheap products that don't offer any real value. To do that, we thoroughly inspected the reviews and ratings on Amazon of all our candidates and only selected those with plenty of positive feedback from users sharing real-life experiences. We also took note of any shortcomings mentioned in the reviews and made sure to keep our recommendations unbiased. After all, as good a value as a $5 product can be, it's rarely perfect.
Another important consideration was to focus on gadgets that are relatively under the radar. This meant avoiding overly popular items like USB fans, power banks, adapters, and similar accessories.