5 Cool Amazon Gadgets That Cost Less Than $5 Actually Worth Buying

A microSD card reader is a must-have if you're a photographer or someone who uses SD cards for storage, or regularly needs to move content from one device to another, such as from your camera to your PC. The Wansurs USB 3.0 MicroSD Card Reader, priced at just $4.99, is our top choice. It offers two card slots: one for full-size SD cards, typically used in cameras, and another for microSD cards, which are commonly used in smartphones, action cams, and dash cams.

However, while there are two separate slots, the device doesn't recognize two cards at once, and you can only use one at a time. This doesn't seem to be an issue for users, though, considering its strong 4.6-star rating after nearly 7,000 reviews. In addition to its fantastic value for money, users love its compact design. It weighs just ‎0.35 ounces, and according to a drone user, it's small enough to be left inside a drone case. Another user praised its versatility. It worked flawlessly on their Windows device, and it's also compatible with TVs, cars, decoders, gaming consoles, and even other operating systems such as Mac and Linux.

This card reader is also fast enough for most tasks. Thanks to USB 3.0, it offers theoretical transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps, which is around 10 times faster than USB 2.0, that many cheap alternatives feature. There's also a light indicator that illuminates when it's in use, which is a helpful little addition.