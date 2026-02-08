5 Clever Uses For Your Old Digital Frames

At home, there are instances when you might want to display information like your Wi-Fi network with a QR code, weekly meal plans, chores list, and even motivational quotes. Sure, you can print this out on paper. But an old digital picture frame would also be ideal in this scenario.

For this project, your digital picture frame will serve as a digital sign that can display whatever information you want. All it requires are custom images you'll create. To fit nicely, these images should match two things: The resolution of your digital picture frame and its default orientation. You can find the frame's resolution using an online spec sheet. You might also see it in the settings of the unit. As for the orientation, just load a photo on the picture frame and see which way it's displayed.

Once you know what resolution and orientation to use, you can proceed with making the images. Feel free to be creative, but make any text large enough to be readable from a distance. If you'll be looping through multiple photos, the filename is important too. Name them in order, starting with 000, followed by 001, 002, and so on. Then, add them to a supported external storage device. Some old digital frames require an SD card, while others use USB drives. Once the storage is inserted into the unit, you can start displaying the images of your choice.