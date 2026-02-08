3 Ways Old HDMI Cables Can Ruin Your New Smart TV

It's a pretty common oversight to keep using the same old HDMI cable that you have lying around when you upgrade to a new smart TV. While using an old cable won't fry your brand-new TV, it has the potential to bottleneck what's being transmitted via the HDMI cable. For example, you may not get the expected visual performance from your connected gaming console or premium streaming device.

Depending on how old the cable is and which generation of HDMI it was made for, the impact on your TV viewing experience can vary. While some connected devices may tell you that the HDMI cable you're using is not up to the task, others may not do so and instead, deliver a subpar experience without you even realizing it. So, let's take a look at some of the ways your old HDMI cable can stop you from getting the most out of your new smart TV, and why it's a good idea to spend a few bucks on some of the best HDMI cables.