iPhone Users Are Frustrated By iOS 26.2.1 Bugs As Wait For iOS 26.3 Continues

A week ago, Apple released iOS 26.2.1. While this update was primarily issued to add support for the second-generation AirTag, several users are reporting that this version is packed with annoying issues that are disrupting the software. As spotted by The Mac Observer, users on Reddit, Threads, and the Apple Community Forums are complaining about a laundry list of issues for what was supposed to be a minor update ahead of iOS 26.3.

According to these users, saved places and favorites have stopped showing up in Apple Maps, Face ID is not working as intended with third-party apps, Control Center and HomeKit are buggier than usual, remaining storage is being incorrectly reported, apps are crashing, phones are rebooting, and battery drain is higher than normal.

While these issues with iOS 26.2.1 don't seem widespread enough to affect a large portion of iPhone users, it's still concerning that so many people are reporting such a wide variety of bugs, especially over four months since Apple rolled out iOS 26. Worse than that, the company recently stopped signing iOS 26.2, which means users can't downgrade to the previous version.