Every Smart Home Security System Needs An Amazon Fire TV - Here's Why

Ever since Amazon's Alexa voice assistant hit the market in November 2014, the digital companion has continued to evolve. Alexa is simple to control using voice commands or the Alexa app, and the experience is even greater if you own a Fire TV product. For those who don't know, Fire TV is Amazon's web-connected smart interface, and you'll find the platform built into streaming devices and smart TVs made by Amazon, as well as a few other manufacturers.

Maybe you've considered buying an Amazon Fire Stick or Amazon-branded TVs with Fire TV built in. In both cases, you'll be able to use Alexa to search for movies and shows, but you can also use the assistant to control smart home devices without leaving the couch. Here's one of our favorite smart ecosystem tie-ins: If you own a home security system, there's a good chance you'll be able to view a live feed of your networked cams on your TV screen.

This is one of the hidden features on the Amazon Echo Show smart display, but seeing live footage on your TV is hard to beat. Setting everything up is pretty straightforward; just make sure that both your Alexa app and camera are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Then, if you haven't already, search for and enable the Alexa skill for your camera. You can do this in the Alexa app or with a voice command that goes something like, "Alexa, enable Wyze skill."