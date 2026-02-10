This DIY Antenna Gets Local TV With Just One Common Household Item

Who knew that a strand of coaxial cable could be so useful on its own? While we usually use these plain-looking wires to connect equipment like modems and cable boxes, you can actually make your own TV antenna using just coaxial and a couple of tools. The reception may not be as far-reaching or reliable as what you'd get from one of the best indoor antennas, but it's still an interesting DIY project that might save you 20 or 30 bucks. Fortunately, most of us have a spare coaxial hanging around, and as long as you're careful with it, any utility blade or box cutter will suffice.

As demonstrated by Mr. Inventor 1001 on his YouTube channel, your first step will be cutting your coaxial to length. You shouldn't need more than 2 or 3 feet of length, and you can make the cut using wire cutters, lineman pliers, or diagonal cutters. Next, grab your blade and carefully make a circular cut around the plastic jacketing of the wire, about 2 inches from the end you chopped off. Remove the jacketing, then use your fingers to pull the braided shielding away and twist it into a pigtail. Make another circular cut around the dielectric insulator (the inner plastic shield) and pull that away to expose the copper center conductor, which should be about an inch and a half long at this point.

Note that the video below shows the process of adding a coaxial connector to one exposed end of the wire. You can skip this step by leaving one end of the coax cable intact from the beginning.