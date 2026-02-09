5 Budget Apple Products Reportedly Coming This Spring

After a somewhat underwhelming release of the iPhone 16e, it seems Apple has a clearer vision of what to do with this $599 iPhone. While there won't be big changes from one generation to the other, Gurman mentions tiny, but still important tweaks. For example, this device will get Apple's A19 chip, which is available on the iPhone 17 lineup. While the company might remove a GPU core (as it did with the iPhone 16e), it shouldn't impact much day-to-day performance.

Another feature coming to the iPhone 17e is the addition of MagSafe charging. Not only will this bring a universe of MagSafe accessories to this device, but it will also make fast-charging even faster than it currently is on the iPhone 16e. Apple was widely criticized for not offering MagSafe support to the iPhone 16e, and now it's finally coming with the new model.

Last but not least, the company will be adding its new C1X and N1 chips, which are responsible for 5G capabilities and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features. With that, Apple will be offering its best connectivity functionalities to this budget-friendly iPhone, which will reportedly maintain the same prices as the current generation.