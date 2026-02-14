This Cheap $7 Accessory Can Help Your Expensive SSDs Last Longer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the rising cost of computer components, it certainly doesn't hurt to have something that can protect your solid-state drive (SSD), especially considering it may be worth its weight in gold. As prices for SSDs continue to skyrocket, a good heatsink can be a solid way to protect your device from thermal damage through passive cooling and heat dissipation. Fortunately, Amazon has one available for a price below $10.

The Thermalright TR-M.2 2280 heatsink is backed by a good rating on Amazon and a solid price. Along with wide compatibility, the heatsink also comes with a variety of instructions — including video — so that even first-timers can have a simple time installing the device. Naturally it also comes with some good specs for protecting your drive.

Keep in mind, though, that your SSD or motherboard may already include a heatsink. Be sure to do some research about your specific SSD, motherboard, or even your entire computer before buying. Even if it's just $7, doing a bit of research beforehand can help you determine if going the third-party route is actually worth it for your specific setup. It's also good to know the signs of when an SSD is about to fail, as knowledge is never a bad thing when it comes to taking preventative measures.