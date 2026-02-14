This Cheap $7 Accessory Can Help Your Expensive SSDs Last Longer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the rising cost of computer components, it certainly doesn't hurt to have something that can protect your solid-state drive (SSD), especially considering it may be worth its weight in gold. As prices for SSDs continue to skyrocket, a good heatsink can be a solid way to protect your device from thermal damage through passive cooling and heat dissipation. Fortunately, Amazon has one available for a price below $10.
The Thermalright TR-M.2 2280 heatsink is backed by a good rating on Amazon and a solid price. Along with wide compatibility, the heatsink also comes with a variety of instructions — including video — so that even first-timers can have a simple time installing the device. Naturally it also comes with some good specs for protecting your drive.
Keep in mind, though, that your SSD or motherboard may already include a heatsink. Be sure to do some research about your specific SSD, motherboard, or even your entire computer before buying. Even if it's just $7, doing a bit of research beforehand can help you determine if going the third-party route is actually worth it for your specific setup. It's also good to know the signs of when an SSD is about to fail, as knowledge is never a bad thing when it comes to taking preventative measures.
Protect your SSD with this heatsink on Amazon
Thermalright has been in the computer radiator business for 20 years, starting from 2001 in Taipei, Taiwan. The company has been making heatsinks since 2002, eventually leading to the Thermalright TR-M.2 2280 heatsink. Though there's some things you should know concerning SSDs being able to handle long-term storage, ensuring your SSD stays cool with a heatsink can be a decent way to protect your investment.
Compatible with desktop PCs using the M.2 interface and M.2 2280 SSDs, the heatsink works with a variety of drives — including many Samsung drives, which are among the best out there — while causing no interference to the PCI-E slots themselves. The double-sided heatsink has a silicone film for thermal conductivity and features anodized sandblasted aluminum alloy for heat dissipation and rust proofing. Alongside its length of 70 mm, width of 24 mm, and height of 12 mm, the Thermalright uses double sided clips and comes with four screws to keep itself fit on an SSD.
The Thermalright heatsink has a 4.7-star rating with over 310 reviews while also being an Amazon's Choice item. Customers appreciate it for the solid design, easy installation, and overall performance. On the other hand, some owners have mentioned issues with the included thermal pads being too thin, requiring the use of additional pads for a secure fit on their SSD. There are other ways you may be killing your PC's storage, but the use of a proper heatsink can be a solid method to prevent overheating and preserve your drive and data.