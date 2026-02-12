Apple's iOS 26.3 Security Update Addresses A Huge iPhone Exploit

Apple recently released iOS 26.3, along with iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, and the respective versions for watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Alongside new features, the company fixed over 30 security flaws for iPhone and iPad users. While most of them haven't been exploited, one in particular might have been used: Apple says hackers might have taken advantage of a "sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on a version of iOS before iOS 26."

On Apple's security page, the company explains that this bug could have been exploited in all iPhone and iPad devices. Basically, it could enable a hacker to run their own code in a product they have already compromised through a malicious app, a website exploit, or another smaller bug through a memory issue. Apple says it has fixed this issue by improving how iPhones and iPads manage memory, so they no longer get corrupted.

Besides this actively exploited bug, Apple also fixed issues in Accessibility, Bluetooth, Call History, Game Center, Messages, Photos, Shortcuts, Spotlight, kernel-related tasks, and more. The company once again fixed many other bugs ahead of a new beta cycle, as iOS 26.4 beta is expected to begin in the week of February 23, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.