Apple's iOS 26.3 Security Update Addresses A Huge iPhone Exploit
Apple recently released iOS 26.3, along with iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, and the respective versions for watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Alongside new features, the company fixed over 30 security flaws for iPhone and iPad users. While most of them haven't been exploited, one in particular might have been used: Apple says hackers might have taken advantage of a "sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on a version of iOS before iOS 26."
On Apple's security page, the company explains that this bug could have been exploited in all iPhone and iPad devices. Basically, it could enable a hacker to run their own code in a product they have already compromised through a malicious app, a website exploit, or another smaller bug through a memory issue. Apple says it has fixed this issue by improving how iPhones and iPads manage memory, so they no longer get corrupted.
Besides this actively exploited bug, Apple also fixed issues in Accessibility, Bluetooth, Call History, Game Center, Messages, Photos, Shortcuts, Spotlight, kernel-related tasks, and more. The company once again fixed many other bugs ahead of a new beta cycle, as iOS 26.4 beta is expected to begin in the week of February 23, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
A few new features are coming with iOS 26.3, but the update focuses on European users
Unlike Apple did on iOS 26.1 and iOS 26.2, the company was light on features with iOS 26.3. For example, the main functionality is a cooperation between Apple and Google, as these tech giants are making it easier to transfer data between Android and iOS devices. In the iPhone's case, you will find a new "Transfer to Android" toggle in Settings if you're planning to ditch your iPhone for an Android device. At this point, it's only possible to transfer basic data, like photos, phone numbers, messages, notes, apps, passwords, mail accounts, voice memos, and WhatsApp. In the future, however, we might see other data, like health information or Bluetooth-paired devices.
Apple's iPhone models with a custom 5G modem, such as the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air, now also have a new privacy setting that lets users hide their exact location in case they have a compatible carrier.
Besides that, Apple is making it easier for accessory-makers to offer AirPods-like smooth pairing for third-party headphones, the ability for developers to use NFC capabilities in their apps, which could lead to banks offering their own digital payments inside their apps, and finally, more AirDrop, AirPlay, and Continuity Camera-like features for non-Apple devices with an iPhone around. These last features, though, are only available in Europe and for users with a European Apple Account, as Apple is complying with the Digital Markets Act.