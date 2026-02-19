3 Cheap Office Chairs To Buy And 3 To Avoid According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home office setups vary widely. Some people work from a laptop in bed, on the sofa, or at the kitchen table, while others prefer a traditional desk-based arrangement. For those in the latter category, it is easy to get overwhelmed by the vast number of ergonomic desk chair options, which vary massively in price. The Herman Miller Aeron, for example, is often brought up in discussions surrounding the world's best task chair, retails for nearly $2,000.
In some cases, employers may reimburse equipment costs, making the price tag less of a concern, or even select the brands and items themselves, leaving employees with little choice and little need for guidance like this. When employees are responsible for purchasing their own desk chair, budget constraints are often a significant factor. To help with that decision, BGR has identified three of the best affordable desk chairs recommended by Consumer Reports testers, who conduct rigorous, hands-on evaluations. The list also highlights three low-cost chairs to avoid, because even on a budget, compromising on quality is rarely worth it. But first, let's take a deeper look at what makes a great chair.
What is lumbar support and why is it important?
A proper desk setup can help alleviate aches and pains. Low-cost desk gadgets like a supportive rug for a standing desk, a lowered keyboard tray, or a soft monitor lamp can reduce bodily strain during work. The common monitor mistake of positioning the screen too low is easy to fix, but one of the primary causes of back pain is a chair's inadequate lumbar support. Consumer Reports factors back support into its ratings, noting specifically when a chair offers adjustable lumbar support.
The lumbar is the lower third of the spine, consisting of five bones sitting just above the pelvis. It curves inward slightly in what's known as a lordotic curve to help distribute stress evenly across the lower back. When sitting for long periods, the natural curve tends to flatten, placing extra pressure on the discs and muscles in the lower back and often leading to pain. This is why it's extra important for a chair to support the lumbar curvature.
Any straight-backed desk chair will not provide lumbar support, even if it has a breathable mesh that offers some flexibility. To protect your back long-term, it's important that the chair includes some curvature at the lower spine or a supportive cushion to help tilt the pelvis forward. A lumbar roll or even a rolled-up towel can prove an effective solution if a chair lacks built-in support in this area. But even if a chair has in-built lumbar support, studies show that unless it is adjustable, it may not provide adequate comfort or support. The optimal protrusion depends on the height and depth of a person's lordotic curve, which varies from individual to individual.
How to adjust your chair so it's perfect for you
It's important that a chair has adjustable lumbar support, but it's not the only factor in preventing back and neck pain. Other elements of the chair also need to be adjustable to achieve proper, all-around support. Its height, armrests, and, if it has one, footrest must all be positioned at the optimal seated position to ensure the back, legs, buttocks, and arms are properly stabilized.
Official health guidance states that the feet should rest flat on the floor or footrest while the hips are roughly level with the knees. The buttocks should sit fully back against the chair's seat, with the thighs completely supported and only the knees extending slightly beyond the seat, leaving about two fingers' distance between the knees and the front of the chair. Armrests should be positioned at elbow height when the shoulders are relaxed, and, as noted in the previous section, there should be adequate lumbar support. The seat cushion should also not be too soft, as excessive softness can allow the lower back to slump into a C-shape instead of maintaining an upright posture.
The back of the seat should recline slightly to maintain a torso-to-thigh angle a little more than 90 degrees, and the head and shoulders should be in line with the buttocks. Of course, everyone has a different height and body type, but achieving these general positions improves comfort. Once comfortably seated, ensure adjustment controls remain within easy reach, as they may need to be adjusted for the task at hand, such as computer work or writing.
Buy: Staples Dexley Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Task Chair
As recommended by Consumer Reports, the Dexley Ergonomic Mesh Swivel Task Chair from Staples offers loads of customization settings, in terms of both adjustment and color (black, blue, or white). The lumbar support is adjustable — an essential — as well as the tilt tension and lock, headrest height and angle, and armrests. It has five legs, as recommended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and helps it move better across different flooring types, and has a good seat height range.
Consumer Reports praises the chair's rock-steady armrests, which do not recline with the backrest for a more natural lean, and the breathable mesh on the back, which helps the user stay cool and comfortable. They also rate it highly for ease of use, assembly, and overall ergonomics. Customer reviews say the same, highlighting quality and comfort at a reasonable price point. It's not totally faultless, though. Consumer Reports says its seat pan could be too long and deep for shorter users and that the mesh can rub on bare legs, as reflected in its middling comfort score. Customer reviews also mention that the tilt-lock can be hit-or-miss and that the headrest is in an awkward position.
Get it from Amazon now for $149.99. Or, if you don't want to get your wrench out, you can order it directly from Staples, fully assembled for an extra $60. Three and five-year warranties are also available from the manufacturer for an additional cost.
Buy: Flexfit Hyken Mesh Chair
Next up is the Flexfit Hyken Mesh Chair from Union & Scale, a Staples brand. As its name suggests, the mesh panels of this seat offer plenty of give, but Consumer Reports reviewers caution that for some, it may be too much. They add that the scope of customization is quite limited, with armrests that only move up and down rather than offering multi-directional adjustments such as width or pivot. The seat pan also runs narrow, so it may be wise to try before you buy if you can find it in a store.
The mesh material provides breathability, ensuring the user stays cool throughout the workday. It also matches the Dexley across Consumer Reports' ratings for ergonomics, comfort, ease of use, and ease of assembly, while undercutting it on price at just $139.99 from Walmart. It has the all-important adjustable lumbar support and a headrest included, so if it fits you properly, it should keep your posture in check.
Walmart customers agree that the assembly is easy and that it is great value for money, but that the headrest may be a little low and dig into the shoulders of taller users. Other reviewers praise its durability, with at least one reporting theirs lasting five years with minimal signs of wear and tear. If you choose to grab it from Staples, there are warranty and assembly options available for an extra cost.
Buy: Ikea Flintan
The experts at Consumer Reports like the Ikea Flintan for its ergonomics, ease of assembly, and ease of use. The armrests are a cinch to remove entirely if they sit too high, and the reclinable backrest automatically adjusts its resistance to counter the user's body weight.
Other nice touches include an automatic wheel lock that engages when you stand up, along with synchronized tilt tension that adapts as you recline. The seat cover is removable for washing, which will likely prove useful if you opt for the beige version over the black, especially if you have pets or kids. It is also quite slim, with the base only requiring 71 cm of under-desk space to fit snugly underneath.
Unfortunately, the lumbar support height can't be adjusted, and some IKEA buyers say the back only locks when in an uncomfortably upright position. That being said, at just $119.99 with armrests and $99.99 without from IKEA, the Flintan chair is a contender. Do factor in the cost of accidentally making unnecessary purchases while wandering around the showroom, though!
Avoid: Mainstays Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Headrest
We've arrived at the first of the three office chairs to avoid with the Mainstays Ergonomic Office Chair with an Adjustable Headrest. This one did not go down well with the Consumer Reports reviewers, who said its long, snug seat only lends itself to taller users with narrow hips. Its nylon armrests are also non-removable and set at a fixed height, and a number of Walmart reviewers note that they are too small to provide adequate support. Consumer Reports noted that some may find the cushion material abrasive and awarded it an average score for comfort.
While the Mainstays chair offers lumbar support with its curved back panel, it cannot be adjusted, which can make it unusable unless a user happens to have the correct body type. On the plus side, Consumer Reports gave it a perfect score for ease of use, likely thanks to features like the five dual caster wheels and the easily accessible adjustment levers. It also comes with a headrest, which not all budget options do, and Walmart reviews frequently mention how quick it was to assemble.
But, in life, you generally get what you pay for, and at $75 from Walmart, the Mainstays office chair may struggle to hold up in a busy household with pets and children. If you have a smaller budget, you might want to shift your attention to the armrest-less IKEA Flintan instead.
Avoid: Staples Essentials Ergonomic Fabric Swivel Task Chair
While Staples may be responsible for two of Consumer Reports' favorite desk chairs, it also manufactures the Staples Essentials Ergonomic Fabric Swivel Task Chair, which it does not rank so highly. Looking at the positives first, it is affordable at just $89.99 from Staples at the time of writing. Reviewers on the manufacturer's site and at Consumer Reports claim that it is easy to assemble, and some on Reddit do say it offers value for money. It also comes in fun seafoam blue and teal colors, as well as the standard black and white.
However, that is where the niceties end. The Consumer Reports team rated it average for comfort, a rating backed by Staples reviewers who say it doesn't offer enough cushioning or adjustable armrests (though the armrests can be removed entirely if they start to irritate the user). Other reviews, including those on Reddit and Amazon, say that the parts and construction feel cheap with its thin cushion. It doesn't come with a headrest or additional lumbar support, two huge ergonomic no-nos, and Staples only offers a three-year warranty rather than a five-year warranty. This could suggest limited confidence in the chair's long-term durability.
Staples has some stronger options in this price range (see above) that are worth considering over the Essentials one, but as with any chair, the best approach is to try it in store if possible.
Avoid: Smug Ergonomic Mid Back Mesh Task Chair
Smug, or SMUGDESK as it is stylized on Amazon, is not as well-known a brand as Staples, and that may be for good reason. A brief online search by BGR revealed a claim that the company was offering $5 vouchers in exchange for five-star reviews. There is also a non-negligible amount of one-star reviews on TrustPilot, which are disparaging of its customer service after the writer received faulty products.
While it is difficult to verify exactly where the manufacturer is based, given the limited company information available on Amazon and its official website, some TrustPilot users say they were redirected to a China-based supplier when trying to contact customer support.
All that being said, Consumer Reports gives the Smug Ergonomic Mid Back Mesh Task Chair good scores for ease of assembly and ease of use. Several reviews claim that the product's arm and backrest broke after minimal use, and several others say the armrest is too low and not adjustable. It has the lowest weight capacity of all the task chairs Consumer Reports has reviewed, at 250 pounds, and, like the Staples Essentials offering, does not come with a headrest or additional lumbar support.
Methodology
All the office chairs on this list have undergone rigorous testing by Consumer Reports. Part of the evaluation focuses on ergonomics, assessing their adjustability and lumbar support. But the testing doesn't stop there. The reviewers also weigh practical considerations, including how intuitive the controls are, how clearly they're labelled, and whether adjustments can be made easily while you're still seated.
To gauge real-world comfort, testers with a range of body types sat in each chair for up to two hours. Ease of assembly is another key factor considered, with reviewers assessing the clarity of instructions and how straightforward the setup process is when the buyer is required to put it together themselves.
The chairs recommended for purchase earned the three highest Overall Scores among the 16 models Consumer Reports tested that cost under $150, while the chairs to avoid received the three lowest Overall Scores in that same price range. BGR also considered reviews from other places, including online stores where the chairs are available, Reddit, and TrustPilot.