3 Cheap Office Chairs To Buy And 3 To Avoid According To Consumer Reports

A proper desk setup can help alleviate aches and pains. Low-cost desk gadgets like a supportive rug for a standing desk, a lowered keyboard tray, or a soft monitor lamp can reduce bodily strain during work. The common monitor mistake of positioning the screen too low is easy to fix, but one of the primary causes of back pain is a chair's inadequate lumbar support. Consumer Reports factors back support into its ratings, noting specifically when a chair offers adjustable lumbar support.

The lumbar is the lower third of the spine, consisting of five bones sitting just above the pelvis. It curves inward slightly in what's known as a lordotic curve to help distribute stress evenly across the lower back. When sitting for long periods, the natural curve tends to flatten, placing extra pressure on the discs and muscles in the lower back and often leading to pain. This is why it's extra important for a chair to support the lumbar curvature.

Any straight-backed desk chair will not provide lumbar support, even if it has a breathable mesh that offers some flexibility. To protect your back long-term, it's important that the chair includes some curvature at the lower spine or a supportive cushion to help tilt the pelvis forward. A lumbar roll or even a rolled-up towel can prove an effective solution if a chair lacks built-in support in this area. But even if a chair has in-built lumbar support, studies show that unless it is adjustable, it may not provide adequate comfort or support. The optimal protrusion depends on the height and depth of a person's lordotic curve, which varies from individual to individual.