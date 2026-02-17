Your iPhone Might Soon Enable An Anti-Theft Feature That Used To Be Optional

The arrival of iOS 26.4 may not bring the Siri revamp iPhone owners are waiting for, but it will deliver other noteworthy features, including automatically enabling an iPhone anti-theft feature that users currently have to turn on manually. Called Stolen Device Protection, the feature is available on devices running iOS 17 and later. Apple released it in early 2024 in response to a particular iPhone theft technique. Some thieves relied on social engineering techniques to steal the lockscreen passcode of an iPhone owner, obtain brief access to their device, and then steal the handset knowing they could unlock it.

A report from The Wall Street Journal in late October explained the sort of havoc that would follow. A thief would be able to access everything on the iPhone and perform consequential actions, like changing someone's Apple Account password. Apple devised Stolen Device Protection to help protect victims. The feature requires the use of biometrics, like Face ID or Touch ID, to safeguard sensitive actions on the handset. A thief with knowledge of the screen password would not be able to bypass this added security layer. The iPhone locks key settings, ensuring the victim doesn't lose access to critical logins, like their Apple Account.

More than two years later, iPhones are still highly prized commodities, with some thieves preferring the iPhone over the Android. It's unclear why Apple may have now decided to enable Stolen Device Protection by default on all iPhones. If you haven't used Stolen Device Protection before, you should get yourself acquainted with the feature to avoid disruptions.