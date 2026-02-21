4 Costco Soundbars That Are Actually Worth The Money, According To Users

Those looking for a solid boost in TV volume and dialogue clarity, look no further than the Bose Solo Soundbar 2. On Costco's site, the Solo 2 sells for $180 and earned a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, based on over 920 reviews. Buyers point to the impressive sound from a relatively small soundbar footprint. This is a 2.0-channel soundbar, with built-in Dolby decoding, that's designed to enhance stereo sound for movies, shows, games, and music.

At 21.6 inches wide and 2.8 inches tall, it won't take up too much space on your TV stand, and the digital optical connection takes the guesswork out of setting everything up. Just plug it into the optical output on your TV, and you should be good to go. One of the main reasons for investing in a soundbar is to fix muffled or inaudible TV dialogue, an issue Bose addressed with the Solo 2's Dialogue Mode, which delivers exceptional clarity for voices and vocals.

The bar also has a Bluetooth input if you want to stream music from a phone or laptop, as well as a Bass button on the remote for additional thump and rumble. The Solo 2 can be wall-mounted and comes with a bracket to do so. Currently, Costco and Sam's Club are two of the only retailers that still sell this soundbar brand-new (it also sells for $180 at Sam's).