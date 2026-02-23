5 Costco Bluetooth Speakers You Should Buy And 2 You Should Skip
With so many options for Bluetooth speakers in the market right now, choosing which one to buy and where to get it is tough. We recommend checking out what's available on Costco's website, where you can use the platform's rating system to help you differentiate from the devices to buy and those to skip.
In addition to the website's rating system, there are several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, including a generous return policy in case you don't like what you get. However, with this roundup, we'll help you avoid that process altogether by giving you recommendations on Bluetooth speakers to purchase and help you identify which ones to avoid. To put together this list of speakers, we based our decisions on each product's average rating on the Costco website. But for devices that have not yet received a significant number of reviews from customers, we took a look at the scores given by reputable websites.
Buy: Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker Cooler
The highest-rated product in this roundup isn't from one of the major Bluetooth speaker brands, but rather from a manufacturer of some of the best coolers you can buy. The Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker Cooler, which is sold for $99.99 at Costco, currently carries an average score of 4.7 stars on the store's website after more than 50 reviews. Designed to hold cold drinks while you enjoy your music, the Playmate-style cooler has a capacity of 14 quarts, and it has built-in twin speakers that you can connect to your mobile devices through Bluetooth. The gadget has an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance, and its battery can last up to 10 hours on a full charge.
According to Costco shoppers, the novelty of the Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker Cooler makes it a fun buy, and the battery life proves to be top-notch. However, there were a few complaints regarding the max volume being too quiet. Mashable refuted those claims though, as it said that it can get pretty loud, with solid audio quality. You need to aim the mono-directional speakers properly if you don't want its sound to get drowned out, but its Bluetooth connection is stable and it's big enough to hold a day's worth of drinks, according to Gear Patrol.
Buy: JBL PartyBox 120 Portable Party Speaker
If you love hosting outdoor parties, you're going to love the JBL PartyBox 120 Portable Party Speaker. Available at Costco for $449.99, this device currently has an average rating of 4.6 stars following more than 100 reviews. The Bluetooth speaker brings excitement to the party with its adaptive lightshow that you can control through the JBL app, and its battery can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Sing along with the included wireless microphone with a 6-hour battery life. The speaker has dual mic and guitar inputs and a foldable handle so you can easily set it up in the perfect spot.
The JBL PartyBox 120 Portable Party Speaker appears to live up to its name among Costco shoppers, which praised its loud volume and strong bass, as well as the convenience of being able to control it through your smartphone. The Bluetooth speaker's portable design means it can be used for more than just parties at home — take it camping, to the beach, or anywhere the party goes.
Outer Audio highlighted its multiple connection ports and replaceable battery that ensures longevity. Stereo Guide takes note of the upgraded app features, battery, and carry handle that makes it a huge improvement from its predecessor, the JBL PartyBox 110, which we've previously tagged as one of the JBL speakers that are Amazon customer favorites.
Buy: Soundcore Boom V2 Bluetooth Speaker
With an average score of 4.5 stars after 40 reviews, the Soundcore Boom V2 Bluetooth Speaker is another Bluetooth speaker to buy from Costco. For a retail price of $99.99, you'll get a device that has a max output of 80W with a built-in subwoofer for 2.1-channel surround sound. It also has an IPX7 waterproof rating and it floats, so it's perfect for beach trips and pool parties. It's even capable of impressive light shows that are synchronized to the music you play. The Bluetooth speaker can also function as a power bank, for occasions when you really need to charge your smartphone.
The volume and bass of the Soundcore Boom V2 Bluetooth Speaker are good despite its compact build, according to Costco customers, who also said that its handle makes it easy to carry around the house or outdoors. You'll get excellent value from this device, according to CNET, which highlighted its impressive sound, the usefulness of its USB charging port, and its good battery life. Laptop Mag called it "astoundingly powerful," and tagged the LED lights at either side of the Bluetooth speaker as "pretty gnarly."
Buy: JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi SE Portable Waterproof Speaker
The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi SE Portable Waterproof Speaker – which we recommend buying from Costco at $139.99 — is a rugged Bluetooth speaker with a durable body, an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, and a 20-hour battery life. The gadget also offers a built-in power bank, the ability to stream music through Wi-Fi, and compatibility with the JBL One app, where you can customize EQ settings, among other adjustments.
The reviews on Costco for the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi SE Portable Waterproof Speaker are too few, so our recommendation follows What Hi-Fi's rating of 5 out of 5 stars, and SoundGuys' score of 8 out of 10. What Hi-Fi has no listed cons for the Bluetooth speaker, which received perfect marks for its improved audio, soundstage, and dustproofing compared to its predecessor. Meanwhile, Sound Guys called out the device's bulky design, but it's still impressed by its audio quality and Bluetooth multipoint capabilities. The JBL Charge 5 is also featured in our list of Walmart electronics that customers swear by, as further support for why it's also an excellent Bluetooth speaker to purchase from Costco.
Buy: Bose SoundLink Flex SE Gen 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
The Bose SoundLink Flex SE Gen 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $139.99 gets you a device that's extremely portable, and with its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you won't have to worry as you bring it with you everywhere. Its battery can last up to 12 hours per full charge, it's compatible with the Bose app for EQ adjustments, and you can pair two of the speakers to create stereo sound.
With a small number of reviews for the Bose SoundLink Flex SE Gen 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker on Costco, our recommendation to buy it comes from Android Police's 8.5 out of 10 score, and TechRadar's 4 out of 5-star rating. Android Police flagged the lack of functionality of the shortcut button, but gave it a solid review because of its good sound quality, durable construction, and ease of use. TechRadar described the device's design as sleek and stylish, and highlighted its impressive audio for its size.
Skip: Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Speaker
The Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Speaker is extremely affordable — you can get two speakers in a bundle from Costco for $39.99. The gadget's battery offers up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, and it has an IP67 rating for water and dust protection. With two of the Bluetooth speakers in the bundle, you can pair them wirelessly for stereo sound. However, these features and its low price aren't enough to impress Costco shoppers, as it only has an average score of 3.6 stars after more than 20 reviews.
While Costco customers applaud the small size and cheap price of the Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Speaker, there are still multiple complaints across reviews. Customers struggle to get it to work with different devices, and complain about its short range and disappointing sound quality. It's best for listening to podcasts and acceptable for music because of its lack of bass, and not really meant for watching movies, according to Rtings.com. Meanwhile, SoundGuys says the device is a good choice if you're on a tight budget, but flagged the lack of backlight on its controls and raised questions on its overall durability.
Skip: Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is made by one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, but we've given it a skip recommendation in this roundup. It actually looks amazing on paper, with its retro analog control knobs, 20-hour battery life, and rugged exterior. The Bluetooth speaker — priced at $149.97 when purchased on Costco's website – is also capable of multi-directional sound, with a multi-host feature that allows it to connect and easily switch between two sources.
With barely any reviews on Costco's website for the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker, we turned to the reviews on PCMag, which gave it a rating of 3.5 out of 5, and Stereo Guide, which scored it at 76%. PCMag said the device looks and sounds great, but for the same or even lower price, there are better options with much higher water resistance ratings (the Marshall Kilburn II is rated about as low as you can get at just IPX2). According to Stereo Guide, while the Bluetooth speaker offers pleasant sound and comes with excellent workmanship, there's "hardly any functionality" with this device.
How we chose these Bluetooth speakers to buy and skip
All the Bluetooth speakers that we featured in this roundup are available on Costco's website. If you have access to Costco membership perks, you might be able to enjoy discounts on these devices.
Our recommendations to buy or skip these Bluetooth speakers are based on their average scores from Costco shoppers — if the product had at least 20 reviews. If a product had fewer than 20 reviews, we weren't confident in its rating, so we studied its scores from reputable websites.
Bluetooth speakers with an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars or higher (or the equivalent on another scale) received a buy recommendation, while those rated lower received a skip. We combined the important specifications, feedback from Costco customers, and professional reviews for each Bluetooth speaker to help you with your decision on your next purchase. All prices, ratings, and reviews are accurate at the time of writing.