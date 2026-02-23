5 Costco Bluetooth Speakers You Should Buy And 2 You Should Skip

With so many options for Bluetooth speakers in the market right now, choosing which one to buy and where to get it is tough. We recommend checking out what's available on Costco's website, where you can use the platform's rating system to help you differentiate from the devices to buy and those to skip.

In addition to the website's rating system, there are several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco, including a generous return policy in case you don't like what you get. However, with this roundup, we'll help you avoid that process altogether by giving you recommendations on Bluetooth speakers to purchase and help you identify which ones to avoid. To put together this list of speakers, we based our decisions on each product's average rating on the Costco website. But for devices that have not yet received a significant number of reviews from customers, we took a look at the scores given by reputable websites.