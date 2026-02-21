This Costco Gadget Makes Your TV Cables Completely Invisible

Whether you're wall-mounting a TV for aesthetic reasons or to free up space on your entertainment center, it's hard to deny that a bunch of dangling cables introduces a crowded and disorganized look. Even if you clamp the wires together with zip ties or straps, you're still left with a strand of power connections and HDMI leads. Not only is this unpleasant to look at, but exposed cables could be an open invitation for toddlers and cats to fiddle with.

Luckily, there are a number of ways you can clean up exposed cables used to hook up your AV components. Wire cover kits are one good option. Installing these is relatively simple and in most cases you can paint the cover to match your wall color. But if your ultimate goal is to see nothing below your TV whatsoever, you should probably look to an in-wall power kit. These systems are available from several manufacturers, and right now, Costco is selling the Sanus Simplicity In-wall Power and Cable Management Kit for $60.

A perfect way to say goodbye to messy TV cables, the Sanus Simplicity kit comes with everything you need for installation — save for a drywall knife and stud-finder — including a power input module (with two power outlets and a brushed wire pass-through), a power output module with a six-foot power cord, and a cut-out template with full instructions.