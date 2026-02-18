The Amazon Fire TV Stick Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Yet This Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While some may argue that there's no need for a Fire TV Stick anymore, others may still find them incredibly useful for accessing a variety of apps, services, and content on their TV. You may not have a television that has these features built in, or you may just prefer the interface of Fire TV's operating system. Whatever the reason may be, Amazon currently has an offer that may be good for those who need an upgrade or a new device altogether.

Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is on sale for considerably less than the average cost, and the user reviews, along with Amazon's own blessing, can make this one hard to beat. This device can access some of the most famous streaming apps and supports cloud gaming without a console. This Fire TV Stick will have everything you need to get started, and the number of devices it supports is rather expansive.

Another benefit of the 4K Plus is that it's on the list of devices receiving the latest Fire TV UI update, which includes an aesthetic overhaul along with some additional quality-of-life improvements. There's also a secret hack for Fire TV Sticks that Amazon doesn't want you to know about, should you decide to snag this deal. However, you may want to act quickly on this one. Not to sound cliche, but even Amazon notes that this one is selling fast.