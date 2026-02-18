The Amazon Fire TV Stick Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Yet This Year
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While some may argue that there's no need for a Fire TV Stick anymore, others may still find them incredibly useful for accessing a variety of apps, services, and content on their TV. You may not have a television that has these features built in, or you may just prefer the interface of Fire TV's operating system. Whatever the reason may be, Amazon currently has an offer that may be good for those who need an upgrade or a new device altogether.
Right now, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is on sale for considerably less than the average cost, and the user reviews, along with Amazon's own blessing, can make this one hard to beat. This device can access some of the most famous streaming apps and supports cloud gaming without a console. This Fire TV Stick will have everything you need to get started, and the number of devices it supports is rather expansive.
Another benefit of the 4K Plus is that it's on the list of devices receiving the latest Fire TV UI update, which includes an aesthetic overhaul along with some additional quality-of-life improvements. There's also a secret hack for Fire TV Sticks that Amazon doesn't want you to know about, should you decide to snag this deal. However, you may want to act quickly on this one. Not to sound cliche, but even Amazon notes that this one is selling fast.
Save 40% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus
If you're looking for a streaming device, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is currently available for $29.99, saving you over 40% compared to the typical listing price. Working with any TV that features a high-speed HDMI input, this product comes with what you need to get going, including the power adapter and cable, HDMI extender, and two AAA batteries for the remote.
Optimized for 4K streaming with support up to 2160p, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus also allows users to stream Xbox games through cloud gaming, so long as they have an Xbox Game Pass membership. With the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus' support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR10+, users can access a variety of streaming content, including apps like Disney+, Netflix, Peacock, and more, with the Wi-Fi 6 support making sure connections stay strong. You can also use the Fire TV remote to control certain smart home devices if they're compatible, and Amazon Alexa support also allows users to access and navigate content using just their voice.
Along with getting the Amazon's Choice nod for being a well-reviewed item at a good price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus also holds a 4.7-star rating with over 135,000 reviews. Customers give the device high marks for its easy setup, fast speeds, and overall value. However, one user notes that the device still relies on micro USB rather than USB-C. Nonetheless, this can be a frugal way to gain access to some of the Amazon Prime Video game adaptations we can't wait to see.