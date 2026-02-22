Why Electric Vehicles Don't Have A Manual Transmission

Electric vehicles, or EVs, have an electric powertrain, which means they're built differently than traditional gas-powered cars. For starters, they require less maintenance, which doesn't necessarily make them cheaper to repair, but they don't need traditional oil changes every so many miles. Yes, Teslas have oil filters, and so do some other EVs, but these are typically for the gearbox.

The gearbox in an electric vehicle isn't quite like a conventional transmission since it typically uses a single-gear setup rather than multiple gears — meanwhile, there are up to 10 in some commercially available gas vehicles. It all has to do with how EVs handle torque, the rotational or twisting force of the motor that causes the vehicle to move, or rather, accelerate.

EVs accelerate instantly. An electric motor provides maximum torque as soon as it's engaged, which means it can go from 0 RPM to high power in seconds, certainly much faster than conventional engines. This ability to cover a wide power and speed range essentially eliminates the need to shift or change gears. It's also why some electric vehicles need special tires that can handle the maximum torque output, alongside the heavier weights of EVs from the internal battery packs.

Most EVs are equipped with a single-speed gearbox that offers several benefits and works well with an electric motor's wide RPM range and instant torque. These gearboxes help reduce weight, which is important because EVs are already heavy from their battery packs. Moreover, they reduce complexity and maintenance and help to achieve smoother acceleration with the added torque. A manual transmission in an electric vehicle would make it more complex, heavier, and also somewhat confusing to drive.