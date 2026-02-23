Can A Ring Doorbell Work Without Wi-Fi? Here's What Happens
Security systems for the home aren't the type of consumer tech investment you want to cheap out on. When you're buying smart home security gadgets like video doorbells, it's worth sticking with well-known manufacturers that produce highly-rated products, like Ring and its surveillance equipment. Ring makes everything from indoor and outdoor security cameras to door and window sensors. They also make video doorbells, and installing these devices is fairly straightforward.
That said, smart home security hardware generally requires an internet connection to function properly, and Ring video doorbells are no exception. If you're thinking about buying one, and are wondering if it will work without an internet connection, the short answer is barely. You'll be able to power a Ring doorbell, via battery or hardwire, that doesn't have a Wi-Fi connection — and it might still trigger the chime if it's connected to an existing bell. But every other advanced feature, including notifications, live video feed, and motion-triggered recordings requires Wi-Fi.
Without Wi-Fi, your Ring doorbell is essentially useless
Ring doorbells need a network connection in order to stream live video to the company's servers, allowing you to view doorbell footage using the Ring app. Unlike some competitors, Google's Nest doorbell for instance, Ring hardware doesn't give you the option of local storage, unless you have a Ring Alarm Pro base station with a microSD card. You'll also need to pay for a subscription that includes local storage.
Wi-Fi is an integral part of most home security products these days. There are Bluetooth-based security systems on the market, but because Bluetooth is proximity-based, you must be at home to interact with your security tech. While the company has faced its share of hurdles, like owners returning their Ring cameras in 2026, Wi-Fi connectivity doesn't seem like a big ask on the part of the manufacturer. That said, intruders can use Wi-Fi jammers to evade your security system, so you'll want to keep tabs on your home network either way.