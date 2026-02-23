Can A Ring Doorbell Work Without Wi-Fi? Here's What Happens

Security systems for the home aren't the type of consumer tech investment you want to cheap out on. When you're buying smart home security gadgets like video doorbells, it's worth sticking with well-known manufacturers that produce highly-rated products, like Ring and its surveillance equipment. Ring makes everything from indoor and outdoor security cameras to door and window sensors. They also make video doorbells, and installing these devices is fairly straightforward.

That said, smart home security hardware generally requires an internet connection to function properly, and Ring video doorbells are no exception. If you're thinking about buying one, and are wondering if it will work without an internet connection, the short answer is barely. You'll be able to power a Ring doorbell, via battery or hardwire, that doesn't have a Wi-Fi connection — and it might still trigger the chime if it's connected to an existing bell. But every other advanced feature, including notifications, live video feed, and motion-triggered recordings requires Wi-Fi.