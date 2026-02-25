5 Clever Uses For Your Old Chromebooks

Chromebooks are considered cost-effective alternatives to Windows laptops and MacBooks. If you are on a low budget, a Chromebook can prove to be a viable option. But after a few years, people usually start to notice the limitations of Chromebooks and plan an upgrade. Remember, you don't need to throw yours away yet. Even old Chromebooks have decent webcams, fairly loud speakers, solid Wi-Fi connectivity, and a clear display, which can be utilized in a number of ways around your house.

The problem with reusing an old Chromebook, or any computer for that matter, is that people expect it to do everything, which limits the use case. It just needs to do one job well. As soon as you find that one thing it's still capable of, whether it's storing data, displaying images and videos, or monitoring your home as a security camera, it will feel surprisingly useful. This won't just help you save a decent amount of money, but also cut down on e-waste.