The 4 Best TV Stands On Amazon For Every Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It took months for you to decide on a new TV, but it never dawned on you that the entertainment center you've been rocking for over twenty years is too small, and the TV is being delivered next week! Don't fret: There are numerous TV stands on Amazon, as well as plenty of fast-shipping options. While this last-minute purchase came as a surprise, a new TV stand may help you to integrate your smart TV into your living room, making it look better overall.
Amazon has hundreds of stands to choose from at multiple price points, covering everything from entry-level shopping to boutique spending. Some units are no-frills, offering just enough space to host a TV, one of our favorite soundbars, and a couple of cabinets for storage. You'll also find more premium offerings with elegant finishes, massive footprints for huge TVs, and ample shelves and cavities for keeping cords and components organized and clutter-free.
We went ahead and picked out four of the best TV stands on Amazon for every budget. Our roundup includes ultra-budget, budget, midrange, and premium selections, and we did our best to stick with well-vetted products that scored 4 out of 5 stars or better.
Ultra-budget: Sweetcrispy Entertainment Center
First up is the Sweetcrispy Entertainment Center with Storage, a solid option for those shopping on a strict budget. With a list price of $86, this stand was discounted to $52 at the time of writing, and provides enough tabletop width (53.54 inches) to accommodate most 55 to 60-inch TVs. The unit also stands 18.9 inches tall and measures 15.75 inches from front to back. It's designed to handle up to 49.16 pounds, and its five legs offer plenty of support (they're also equipped with furniture pads).
Scoring a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on over 760 reviews, most users were pleased with the stand's simple assembly and overall sturdiness. The central shelf has three height configurations to choose from, and both cabinets feature wire pass-throughs for easy cable management. We did read a few reports of the doors not closing properly, but do keep in mind that the hinges are adjustable for a hard or soft close.
Budget: Jummico Entertainment Center
One rung above the Sweetcrispy stand is the Jummico Entertainment Center with Storage Cabinets and Sliding Barn Doors. Right off the bat, this stand offers a more refined look than the basic aesthetic of the Sweetcrispy model, and it's a bit more expensive ($140 list price). It's also a bit wider (58 inches) and taller (27.625 inches) than the previous entry, so you should have no issues placing a 65-inch TV on top of it. Amazon shoppers gave this model 4.5 out of 5 stars, with praise directed at its appearance and easy one-person assembly, though you'll probably need two people to carry the box.
Featuring three main storage compartments, the sliding barn doors can be used together to obscure the center storage, or individually to block off the left and right storage cubbies. You'll be able to choose from three shelf heights for each section, and there are cable management holes located in the middle. While some reviewers weren't a fan of the wood materials (essentially plywood with a glossy finish), you'll have plenty of room for your TV, AV components, and accessories.
Midrange: Wampat Farmhouse TV Stand
Next on our list is the Wampat Farmhouse TV Stand, priced at $234, with several color options to choose from. Measuring 58 inches wide, 28.1 inches tall, and 15.7 inches from front to back, the base is wide enough to accommodate most 65-inch TVs and handles up to 185 pounds. The stand's two glass doors open to a central compartment, which accommodates the unit's height-adjustable shelf (three different configurations), making it perfect for cable boxes, game consoles, and other AV components.
You'll also have six individual drawers to work with for item storage, and there are cable pass-throughs on the back of the stand for routing power, HDMI, and other connections. 4.3 out of 5 stars (based on 177 ratings) is a solid score to walk away with, but be sure to inspect your particular unit for pre-drilled holes; one reviewer received a stand without them, and the user was forced to drill their own.
Premium: Wampat Modern TV Stand
Last, and certainly not least, we have another selection from the Wampat catalogue: the Wampat Modern TV Stand. We're calling this our premium pick for a few reasons, and one of them is its size; at 94.5 inches wide, the unit is large enough to handle most 100-inch TVs. At $400, it's the most expensive piece in this roundup, and it's available in four distinct finishes (brown, light oak, oak, and mocha). The stand is made up of three combinable units, and between all three cabinets, you'll have plenty of storage space to work with.
Each cubby is outfitted with a three-height adjustable shelf, and you'll have several cable pass-throughs to work with for keeping wires organized. While the unit is made from engineered wood (as are the other three items on our list), many Amazon shoppers praised its high-quality look and sturdy build. You can even add a fourth section ($170) down the line for an even bigger setup.
Methodology
When choosing the four TV stands on this list, we paid close attention to price, functionality, and overall shopper satisfaction. Each of our selections scored higher than four stars, and we made sure to include products that were easy to assemble, sturdy, and had plenty of storage.