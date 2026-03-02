What It Means If TSA Swabs Your Phone Or Laptop

As a general rule, always follow the instructions given to you by the TSA officer, as this will both reduce friction and help prevent implicating you further. They can issue a notice of violation for non-compliance, which is a civil matter, not a criminal one, but may still come with some hefty fines. Ultimately, follow the instructions given and the officer will handle the swab process, and may or may not explain why they're doing the test.

If you feel uncomfortable with a public screening in front of everyone, you can request the process to be private. It may take a little longer and the TSA officer will likely escort you to a remote office, but it's good to know the option is available. Most of all, it's important not to panic and remember that screenings are a normal part of the security process. Although the officers may have picked up on suspicious behavior, they're not usually singling you out, specifically — they're doing their job.

As soon as the swab is complete and they've tested for related chemicals, the TSA agent should let you pass through security uneventfully, as long as nothing nefarious is detected. If the test comes back with a positive result, which can be a false positive, the officer will most likely ask more questions and may do a more thorough check of your bags and belongings. They'll be looking for items the bag scanners were unable to see, if your bags went through a scanner, and otherwise double-checking for good measure. Again, follow instructions and you should be all right since the officers are aware of false positives.