5 Cool HDMI Gadgets Most People Didn't Know Existed

HDMI ports are everywhere. Whether it's on your TV or PC monitor, there are often more ports than you'd ever know what to do with. You can connect your gaming consoles, or maybe attach a soundbar if you're feeling fancy, but how else can you use your extra HDMI ports? Turns out, HDMI ports are useful in a lot of ways, as they are one of manufacturers' preferred port types.

HDMI is one of the most common methods of data transfer, but it has plenty of issues. Limited range is one, for example, and so is incompatibility with certain devices. There are even issues not specific to HDMI ports, such as fitting a cable into a tight spot or managing a bunch of them. Fortunately, here are a number of handy HDMI gadgets that solve all your niche problems or just make things more fun. There are ways to extend your HDMI cable's range, gadgets that solve awkward port positioning, and pieces of tech that make your gaming experience much better.