This Sleek $26 USB Gadget Lets You See Hard-To-Reach Spaces

While there's no evidence to prove it, you can probably safely assume that nobody wants to spend their weekend troubleshooting a clogged sink or toilet. And if you've ever been on the receiving end of problems with home plumbing, you'll know these projects usually can't wait. Fortunately, there is no shortage of tools and accessories to assist in your DIY endeavors, like the Elecshion Endoscope Camera that goes for $26 on Amazon.

Designed for plug-and-play connectivity with most phones and tablets, Elecshion's 8mm borescope camera delivers 1920 x 1440p resolution, and is fastened to a 16.5-foot semi-rigid cable that's easy to bend. It's the kind of useful USB gadget on Amazon ideally suited to home repairs, but it's also great for projects like putting eyes on a stud bay when wall-mounting a TV. The camera can be rotated 360 degrees to help see into especially tight nooks and crannies, and the dual lenses deliver a 115-degree field of view, making the Elecshion perfect for navigating wall cavities, pipes, and engine compartments.