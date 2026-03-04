This Sleek $26 USB Gadget Lets You See Hard-To-Reach Spaces
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While there's no evidence to prove it, you can probably safely assume that nobody wants to spend their weekend troubleshooting a clogged sink or toilet. And if you've ever been on the receiving end of problems with home plumbing, you'll know these projects usually can't wait. Fortunately, there is no shortage of tools and accessories to assist in your DIY endeavors, like the Elecshion Endoscope Camera that goes for $26 on Amazon.
Designed for plug-and-play connectivity with most phones and tablets, Elecshion's 8mm borescope camera delivers 1920 x 1440p resolution, and is fastened to a 16.5-foot semi-rigid cable that's easy to bend. It's the kind of useful USB gadget on Amazon ideally suited to home repairs, but it's also great for projects like putting eyes on a stud bay when wall-mounting a TV. The camera can be rotated 360 degrees to help see into especially tight nooks and crannies, and the dual lenses deliver a 115-degree field of view, making the Elecshion perfect for navigating wall cavities, pipes, and engine compartments.
The Elecshion endoscope camera is loaded with useful features
Elecshion's endoscope camera has an ingress protection rating of IP67, meaning it's sealed against dust and can be operated in up to three feet of water for one hour. While a swimming pool is likely out of the question, you should be in the clear for most sink, tub, and toilet jobs. Ready to be included on your list of useful bathroom gadgets, or just about anywhere else, this endoscope is ideal for projects with hard-to-reach spaces.
It has a USB-C plug to connect with your device, includes access to the free UseePlus app, features a built-in LED light with adjustable brightness, and comes with three attachments — a hook, magnet, and mirror. We're all about cool gadgets that utilize your phone's USB port, and this Elecshion product looks to be a prime candidate for that list. It also makes a great gift, especially for those of us scraping the bottom of the barrel for Father's Day ideas.