This $40 USB Gadget Will Immediately Improve Audio Quality On Your Nintendo Switch And PS5

Modern gaming consoles are showcases of amazing engineering, yet their native wireless audio support is behind the times. Users expect to pair their favorite headsets as easily as they do with their smartphones, but PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch have roadblocks in place that either stop this from happening or degrade the experience. The Creative BT-W5 is a high-performance bridge that bypasses limitations and delivers the low-latency, high-resolution sound that gamers deserve.

Standard console hardware treats Bluetooth audio as an afterthought. On PS5, Sony completely blocks generic Bluetooth headphones to prevent interference with DualSense controllers. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch supports Bluetooth but uses an outdated SBC codec, which results in flat sound and a noticeable delay between a player's input and matching audio.

Plugging in Creative's BT-W5 into a USB-C port registers as a standard USB audio device instead of a Bluetooth receiver. This means it can handle all the heavy lifting using its own Bluetooth 5.3 radio externally, transmitting high-resolution 24-bit audio at 96 kHz. That's an impossible feat using the vanilla internal hardware on both consoles, and a solid fact for the Bluetooth vs wireless headphone debate. For those looking for the best gaming headsets and speaker solutions, this is a great way to get audio performing as it should.