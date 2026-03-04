This $40 USB Gadget Will Immediately Improve Audio Quality On Your Nintendo Switch And PS5
Modern gaming consoles are showcases of amazing engineering, yet their native wireless audio support is behind the times. Users expect to pair their favorite headsets as easily as they do with their smartphones, but PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch have roadblocks in place that either stop this from happening or degrade the experience. The Creative BT-W5 is a high-performance bridge that bypasses limitations and delivers the low-latency, high-resolution sound that gamers deserve.
Standard console hardware treats Bluetooth audio as an afterthought. On PS5, Sony completely blocks generic Bluetooth headphones to prevent interference with DualSense controllers. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch supports Bluetooth but uses an outdated SBC codec, which results in flat sound and a noticeable delay between a player's input and matching audio.
Plugging in Creative's BT-W5 into a USB-C port registers as a standard USB audio device instead of a Bluetooth receiver. This means it can handle all the heavy lifting using its own Bluetooth 5.3 radio externally, transmitting high-resolution 24-bit audio at 96 kHz. That's an impossible feat using the vanilla internal hardware on both consoles, and a solid fact for the Bluetooth vs wireless headphone debate. For those looking for the best gaming headsets and speaker solutions, this is a great way to get audio performing as it should.
Superior wireless performance for PS5 and Nintendo Switch
The main benefit for PS5 and Switch owners here is the aptX Adaptive codec, which eliminates gaming lag. Standard Bluetooth connections often have a delay of 200 milliseconds or more on even the most reliable headset brands, but BT-W5 reduces transmission latency to approximately 50ms. In competitive and fast-paced games where split-second audio cues are vital to gameplay, this feature can be the difference between winning and losing. The adapter also features an LED indicator that changes color based on the active codec, so players know they're getting the best experience possible.
BT-W5 solves the "mic problem" that disrupts some wireless setups by double-pressing the button on the transmitter and entering HFP (Hands-Free Profile) mode, which enables the built-in microphone on a Bluetooth headset for in-game voice chat. On Switch, this removes the need for external mobile apps for microphone access, and PlayStation 5 benefits from a reliable alternative to the controller's integrated microphone. With PS5 consoles motivating people to buy new TVs, everything else needs to perform at its best. BT-W5 remembers up to four paired devices, allowing users to move from a PlayStation 5 in one room to playing Nintendo Switch on the train without re-pairing while doing so. That feature alone is well worth the $40 investment on Creative's BT-W5, while getting the best audio possible as well.