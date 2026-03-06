5 Cool iPad Widgets That You Need To Try

If you haven't tried using widgets on the iPad before, you're missing out on one of the quickest ways to make your device both productive and aesthetic. They let you view information and interact with your apps without even having to open them. Some widgets are also designed simply to add personality to your Home Screen with some photos, quotes, or mini games.

To place widgets on your iPad Home Screen, all you have to do is press and hold on the Home Screen. Tap Edit, and then Add Widget. You should immediately see all the options available to you. Choose an app and any of the specific widgets in that app, and it should appear right on your Home Screen. You can add as many as you'd like and even stack them on top of each other to save space.

Besides the Home Screen, you can display widgets on your Lock Screen too. Just long-press on any empty space on the Lock Screen, tap Customize, and hit Add Widgets on the left side panel (in landscape mode) or under the clock (in portrait mode). Then, select which ones you'd like to use. The widgets usually change depending on which orientation you're on.

It's important to note, though, that not all iPad apps offer widget support, but there are still hundreds out there that do. To narrow down your options, we've put together a list of five of the fun and productive iPad widgets to check out.