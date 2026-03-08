5 Apps You Might Not Realize Are Compatible With Android Auto

Android Auto is widely available in new vehicles, if not an outright standard feature. The platform takes your Android phone and gives you a simplified, driver-optimized version of the interface right on your vehicle's infotainment display. Google has been improving Android Auto for years, and it has even introduced Gemini as an AI replacement to Google Assistant. The platform can be loaded with apps like Google Maps for turn-by-turn directions, Spotify for streaming music, and Fuelio to track your vehicle's fuel efficiency. In fact, there are many free Android Auto apps that are incredibly capable and deliver an improved driving experience.

But beyond the essential Android Auto apps are many more that you might not realize are compatible with the platform. For many drivers, Android Auto and the apps that are best used with it have become second nature. It's easy to lean on the things that are known to work, even if some other options are out there. For the curious, the Android Auto ecosystem runs deep, which is why we've singled out some apps that aren't regularly associated with it. Android Auto has music streaming apps beyond Spotify available, useful Google apps outside of Maps, and even apps that allow you to keep up with all of your messaging while on the road.