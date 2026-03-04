6 Things You Need To Know About XGIMI's New MemoMind AR Glasses
Early this year, popular projector brand XGIMI announced it would enter the augmented reality (AR) glasses market with its new MemoMind brand. While BGR already had the chance to go hands-on with the product at its official reveal at CES, the publication was also invited to Mobile World Congress 2026, in Barcelona, to take another look at these glasses, which are now set to be released later next month. Unlike other AR glasses, XGIMI decided to join this market because it already produces everything from its projectors, including the optical part.
This is why, internally, it became a challenge to see if its engineers could replicate the quality of its projector lenses for AR glasses, and they were satisfied with the results. That said, XGIMI will be releasing not just one pair of AR glasses, but three models that will range from no AR display, to a single one or two over the year. With that, the company will offer a range of different options to customers, but with a main feature in common: none of them will be made to take photos or record videos. Instead, they can help you with everyday queries, among other features, but they won't raise privacy concerns from people around whenever customers can actually get them.
XGIMI's MemoMind AR Glasses are full of clever features
The first thing I realized after going hands-on with the MemoMind was that this device actually looks like regular glasses, which means they don't feel intimidating in case you're walking around with them; in addition, in case you choose a model that features displays, they still look very discreet.The flagship model, XGIMI's MemoMind One, will be all about looking good, as customers will be able to choose between eight frame styles and five interchangeable temple designs. As proper glasses, XGIMI will also offer prescription lenses from day one, but the sunglasses add-on will be available at a later date.
What I think is most interesting about these AR glasses is that they are made for quick interactions. So, for most of the time, you'll just be wearing regular glasses, and whenever you need a smart capability, like live translating, checking your schedule, or even presenting with a live teleprompter, you'll be able to.
Besides those features, I also think XGIMI's know-how was able to solve one of the biggest issues with AR glasses, which is adjusting the distance between what you're reading on the display, and doing that by offering a two-wide-screen option. In my experience, I wouldn't be crossing my eyes to read what was in front of me. That said, XGIMI continues to build the hype over these glasses, and you'll soon be able to put them to the test.