6 Things You Need To Know About XGIMI's New MemoMind AR Glasses

Early this year, popular projector brand XGIMI announced it would enter the augmented reality (AR) glasses market with its new MemoMind brand. While BGR already had the chance to go hands-on with the product at its official reveal at CES, the publication was also invited to Mobile World Congress 2026, in Barcelona, to take another look at these glasses, which are now set to be released later next month. Unlike other AR glasses, XGIMI decided to join this market because it already produces everything from its projectors, including the optical part.

This is why, internally, it became a challenge to see if its engineers could replicate the quality of its projector lenses for AR glasses, and they were satisfied with the results. That said, XGIMI will be releasing not just one pair of AR glasses, but three models that will range from no AR display, to a single one or two over the year. With that, the company will offer a range of different options to customers, but with a main feature in common: none of them will be made to take photos or record videos. Instead, they can help you with everyday queries, among other features, but they won't raise privacy concerns from people around whenever customers can actually get them.