4 Devices You Can Plug Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Into

There are numerous streaming devices on the market, and one of the most popular lineups is the Amazon Fire TV Stick. For as little as $35, you can add a Fire TV Stick to any HDMI-ready TV in your home to gain access to top entertainment platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more. If you've been thinking about buying a Fire TV Stick but you're still on the fence, you should know that you can actually connect these devices to more than just your living room TV.

As long as you're plugging a Fire Stick into an HDMI input (not an output), and it's also plugged into a USB port for power, the device should function, barring a few rare instances. That said, we thought it best to put together a small list of devices — apart from TVs — that you can plug your Fire TV Stick into.

You may already own a number of these devices, or maybe you've considered purchasing one or two to add to your everyday workflow or entertainment space. Whatever the scenario may be, we did our best to highlight common products in a home theater or PC setup.