Home EV Chargers Might Be More Efficient Than Public Charging Stations - Here's Why

Buying a new car is always a big investment, which is why it's important to make sure you look after your car, as well as ensuring you are getting the most out of it. If you've made the leap to an electric vehicle, the chances are that saving money in the long run was part of what influenced your decision. Even the most reliable electric vehicles can still face issues, which is why it's important to make sure you're charging your EV in the most efficient way possible.

You might think the only real downside to using public fast chargers, such as Tesla Superchargers, is their cost. That's not the only issue: Batteries that are charged through fast chargers can often cause chemical stress, which can lead to long-term degradation of the battery, reducing your EV's battery life over time.

Of course, there are some ways to prevent this, including using a home charger. Charging at home doesn't come close to reaching the speeds of fast or super-fast charging. This allows the battery to reach higher temperatures at a steadier rate, helping maintain overall battery life.