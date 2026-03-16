What Are The Holes Under Your PS5 Covers For?

Like any machine, consoles need to be maintained to ensure they're in optimal condition. From time to time, that means cleaning out your system of dust, debris, and other nasties. Believe it or not, the PlayStation 5, and all game consoles, deserve this treatment. However, disassembling a console is not usually as intuitive as opening the side of a desktop tower case, for example. The good news is Sony has considered this and designed the console with all of that in mind. If you pop off the cover of your PS5, you're left with a matte black shell — but you'll also notice what appears to be haphazardly placed holes in various places on that shell.

Those holes might look random, but they have a very specific purpose. The holes are there to let you vacuum and clean out dust inside the console without requiring you to open it up further. Yes, it's truly that simple. Of course, the console holes are quite a bit different from the holes on the back of PS5 controllers. Those are functional reset buttons, not for vacuuming.

To access the PS5's vacuum holes, if you never have before, the steps are to remove the stand, then remove the faceplates and vacuum away. iFixit has an excellent visual guide if you need one, and the teardown site notes that you might need a flathead screwdriver or a coin if your PS5 is attached to its stand in the vertical position. You may want to have a pair of tweezers handy to snag any stuck dust bunnies, and you'll definitely want to make sure the console is unplugged from power. If you want to be extra safe, you might want to grab an affordable tool to help prevent electrostatic discharges.