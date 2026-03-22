5 Of The Best Electric Cars For Families
When you're in the market for a new electric vehicle (EV), there are different factors to consider based on your specific needs. If you want to get an EV for hauling around your family, you need one that's safe, spacious, comfortable for long drives, and offers enough cargo space to ensure it can carry everyone's suitcases for week-long trips.
No matter what type of EV you're researching, range is an important factor to consider, so we narrowed this list down by eliminating the EVs with the worst range. The good news is that the EV market has grown over the last few years, and it is filled with many crossovers that are perfect for families.
But if you don't know where to begin your search, you've come to the right place, as we've done extensive research to find the best electric cars for families. We've relied on data from various sources to assemble this list, and our full methodology is at the end of the article with details about our selection criteria.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9
When it comes to family-friendly EVs, the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a great option with three rows of seating and plenty of cargo space. The Ioniq 9 can seat up to seven passengers and still provide 22 cubic feet of cargo area behind the third row. Furthermore, the cargo area more than doubles to 46 cubic feet when you fold the last row of seats. According to Car and Driver, the cargo space behind the third row can fit six carry-on suitcases or up to 18 with the rear seat folded flat.
Besides its spacious interior, the Ioniq 9 also has competitive range figures, with an EPA-estimated range of between 311 and 335 miles, depending on the trim. Car and Driver says the cabin is "library-quiet", which is handy, especially if you have a toddler. This vehicle starts at $58,955 and comes with three powertrain options: a single-motor 215-horsepower (hp) rear wheel drive, a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) with 303 hp, and a Performance model with a dual-motor AWD setup and 422 hp.
A 110.3-kWh lithium-ion battery comes standard on all trims, and recharging doesn't take long. In fact, Hyundai promises the battery can go from a 10% charge to 80% (the optimal charging range to maximize battery life) in just 24 minutes when using a 350kW DC fast charger. Safety-wise, the Ioniq 9 has received the NHTSA's highest 5/5 Overall Safety Rating by getting perfect scores in frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests. It has also earned the IIHS's highest Top Safety Pick+ rating, and that's why it's recognized as one of the safest EVs on the market.
2026 Lucid Gravity
Starting at $79,900, the 2026 Lucid Gravity SUV is also a solid option for an electric car for family use. Unlike the Ioniq 9, the Lucid Gravity offers two- and three-row configurations, with seating for up to seven passengers, and it packs plenty of cargo space with room to fit six carry-on suitcases behind the third row. But if that's not enough, you can fold the third row to accommodate up to 19 suitcases. Additionally, as a battery-powered car, there's also storage in the front trunk, which is a useful size.
The Lucid Gravity delivers one of the longest ranges of an electric SUV with the ability to drive up to 450 miles on a full charge (although this varies based on the trim model and configuration), according to EPA estimates. When you're low on battery, charging the Gravity won't take long either, as Lucid promises up to 200 miles of range in about 11 minutes when connected to a 400kW DC fast charger.
An all-wheel drivetrain powered by dual motors comes standard on all trims, but the power figures vary depending on the trim. The base Touring trim tops out at 560 hp while the Grand Touring model produces up to 828 hp. There's also a 1,070 hp Dream Edition that's more powerful than the Tesla Model S. Unfortunately, none of the safety rating agencies have rated the Gravity as of this writing.
2026 Kia EV9
The 2026 Kia EV9 is a mid-size SUV that retains the right formula that makes it a great option for families. Right out of the gate, it has three rows, and thanks to this, it has a passenger capacity of six or seven, which should be more than enough for families of three, four, or even five kids (if you go for the seven-seater). Most importantly, the interior is spacious, and the third row is said to be usable as well, so your family won't feel squeezed. With 20 cubic feet of cargo space in the back, there's enough room to fit five carry-on suitcases.
The only downside of the EV9 is that it doesn't have a competitive range in some trims, like other options on this list. For context, it has an EPA-estimated range of between 230 and 305 miles. Thankfully, what the EV9 lacks in range more than makes up for it with fast charging support. It supports DC fast charging speeds of up to 230 kW, and it comes with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, meaning you can charge it at Tesla's ubiquitous Supercharger stations.
The company says an 11-minute charge will add up to 100 miles of range, and it should only take 24 minutes from 10% to 80% with a 350kW DC fast charger. In terms of safety, this model passed the IIHS's tests with flying colors, earning the agency's Top Safety Pick+ badge, and it also scored a 5/5 Overall Safety Rating by the NHTSA. You can buy the 2026 Kia EV9 starting at $54,900 in either rear-wheel or all-wheel drivetrain configurations, with horsepower figures starting at 201 hp in Light Long Range RWD trim and topping out at 379 hp for AWD models.
2026 BMW iX
If you need to haul your family in a luxury EV, look no further than the BMW iX, as it slots just below the 2026 Lucid Gravity in Car and Driver's rankings of the best mid-size luxury SUVs. This two-row electric SUV is spacious enough for five adults, and with 36 cubic feet of cargo space in the back, the iX can accommodate eight carry-on suitcases and up to 22 with the rear seats folded.
Besides being spacious, the interior of the 2026 iX has been praised by reviewers from Motor Trend for being comfortable, and Car and Driver adds that the cabin is quiet. The iX offers a competitive driving range, with up to 364 miles of EPA-estimated range on a full charge. The trim with the least range, the iX xDrive45, offers a minimum of 290 and a maximum of 312 miles, while the iX xDrive60's range falls between 318 and 364 miles.
For recharging the 100-kWh battery, the iX supports DC fast charging as standard and should take just 35 minutes from 10% to 80% if you use a 200-kW charger. You can charge the iX at Electrify America, IONNA, and even Tesla Supercharger stations. Unfortunately, both the IIHS and NHTSA have yet to rate the iX. This model has a starting MSRP of $75,150.
2026 Tesla Model Y
Tesla's Model Y is an electric SUV that offers a spacious interior, making it great for families. The 2026 version is both roomy and comfortable, with Edmunds saying the rear seats offer "generous legroom for adults and enough space for large car seats." The interior has also become quieter for the 2026 version, according to Car and Driver. In base trim, this EV can seat up to five, although you can add a third row of two seats at an additional cost if you go for the Premium AWD models.
At the back, there's cargo space that can fit up to seven carry-on suitcases, while the front trunk can fit one, which should offer enough room to carry your family's luggage. The Model Y aced the NHTSA's safety tests with a 5/5 Overall Safety Rating, with the perfect score in the frontal, side, and rollover crash tests.
It's packed with a variety of safety features as standard to keep you and your family safe, including forward collision warning, active emergency braking, and lane departure avoidance. When it comes to driving range, this model has a maximum EPA-estimated range of 357 miles and a minimum of 294 miles, but these figures will vary depending on the trim and size of wheels that you choose. It supports fast charging, with a 15-minute charge capable of delivering up to 160 miles. The 2026 Model Y starts at an MSRP of $39,900.
How we selected the best EVs for families
To compile this list of EVs, we asked ourselves one question: What makes an EV perfect for someone with a family? Well, that answer boils down to five key factors: spacious interior, enough cargo space, good driving range, safety, and comfort. Fortunately, some SUVs and crossovers nail all these fronts, and, as a result, we scoured the internet using sources such as Car and Driver, Motor Trend, and Edmunds to find crossovers and SUVs that deliver on the majority of our selection criteria.
We considered only EVs that seat at least five people comfortably and have enough cargo space that can easily accommodate a minimum of five carry-on suitcases, which is important while traveling. Driving range was also at the forefront of our selection, and we only considered models that offer an EPA-rated range of 300 miles or more. Although price didn't factor into decisions for this list, all the models we've covered have a starting MSRP of less than $80,000.