5 Of The Best Electric Cars For Families

When you're in the market for a new electric vehicle (EV), there are different factors to consider based on your specific needs. If you want to get an EV for hauling around your family, you need one that's safe, spacious, comfortable for long drives, and offers enough cargo space to ensure it can carry everyone's suitcases for week-long trips.

No matter what type of EV you're researching, range is an important factor to consider, so we narrowed this list down by eliminating the EVs with the worst range. The good news is that the EV market has grown over the last few years, and it is filled with many crossovers that are perfect for families.

But if you don't know where to begin your search, you've come to the right place, as we've done extensive research to find the best electric cars for families. We've relied on data from various sources to assemble this list, and our full methodology is at the end of the article with details about our selection criteria.