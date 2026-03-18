9 Home Depot Gadgets Under $50 Users Say Are Worth Buying In March 2026
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What makes a gadget worth buying? Well, for starters, having a practical application that makes your life easier is a big selling point. Electric jar and can openers, for instance, are handy for anyone — especially for those suffering from arthritis or hand injuries. Conversely, some gadgets function as important cooking utilities, such as meat thermometers that evaluate precise temperatures so you can enjoy perfectly juicy, tender, and safe-to-eat meat. But affordability is another major selling point, and Home Depot sells a number of cheap gadgets.
As the largest home improvement retailer in the world, Home Depot carries thousands of products. Their offerings range from tools to appliances to gadgets that make everyday tasks both easier and less time-consuming. Home Depot also started stocking three cool new gadgets in 2026, so if you're in the market for some added convenience in your life, be sure to check them out. The retailer carries useful gadgets at all price points, but for this roundup, we've selected ones that cost less than $50. When possible, we also referenced expert reviews of the items we've included.
Tzumi Super Bass Jobsite Speaker
If you're looking for a high-quality speaker that can produce rich sounds to keep you entertained at work or while traveling, the Tzumi Super Bass Jobsite Speaker can serve your needs well. Its portable design makes it easy to carry, and it allows for five different connectivity types for playing music — either via Bluetooth, AUX, USB-A, FM radio, or even an SD card loaded with songs — making it an impressively versatile external audio device for the money, given it's just $39.98.
The speaker features two separate 5W speakers to produce sound that's loud enough for outdoor use, and its built-in 5,000 mAh battery can give you roughly 10 hours of playtime in a single listening session. It also includes a digital display that updates you on the current FM channel or volume levels. The speaker even comes with a microphone that you can connect directly to the device, making it possible to use it for making announcements or at-home karaoke.
This Bluetooth gadget has received a high average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 3,700 Home Depot customers, many of whom commented on the speaker's surprising sound quality for the price. This specific Tzumi speaker is also recommended by more than 3,000 Walmart reviewers, who have collectively given it an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars.
As Seen on TV Robo Twist Hands-Free Easy Jar Opener
At best, hard-to-open lids are a nuisance. At worst, they cause pain for people with arthritis or those who otherwise can't exert much force with their hands. Many products can eliminate the manual effort required to open a jar, but with its affordable price point of $19.89 at Home Depot, the As Seen on TV Robo Twist Jar Opener is a strong contender.
To use the device, simply set it atop the lid of a jar and press a single button; it will apply just the right amount of torque to unscrew the lid. It has two large rotating vise grips: one to keep the jar in place and one to unscrew lids between 1.2 and 3.5 inches wide. This is ideal for various jar types, including ones designed for pickles, applesauce, jam, and more.
When tested by the team at Reviewed, they found it to be "the best jar-opening tool on the market" among five other alternatives. NBC10 Boston also demonstrated the Robo Twist Jar Opener at work on YouTube, showing that it could unlatch multiple stiff jar lids within mere seconds each. The device does require two AA batteries to work, however, and some reviewers claim the jar opener is quite loud when it pops a lid open.
Defiant 15-Amp Indoor Smart Plug
With over 1,200 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Home Depot's website, the Defiant 15-Amp Indoor Smart Plug has helped buyers automate everything from kitchen appliances to holiday lights. With this gadget, you can power a device and control it from anywhere using voice commands via Hubspace, Google Assistant, or Alexa. With the Hubspace app, you can even set your devices to turn on or off at certain times. You could connect a bedroom light to this smart plug and schedule it to turn off daily at any time you choose. You can also set timers for the plug itself to turn off after a set period, which is a handy feature to prevent device overcharging.
You can group multiple Defiant smart plugs to control them simultaneously. This is especially useful if you want a single command to toggle the plugs in just one room of your house. The device has an LED status indicator that glows green when it's connected to Wi-Fi, turns red when disconnected from the internet, and flashes between orange and green when it's not configured to a network.
PCMag's review of the Defiant Indoor Smart Plug expressly mentions the device "works as advertised." That's perhaps more than one might expect given its low price tag of $9.98, which makes it a cheap gadget under $10 that you should probably add to your collection of smart devices. And not to worry — even if your network is temporarily down, you can still operate the plug using Bluetooth.
ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
The ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer helps you assess whether your meat is actually cooked through based on its internal temperature. All you have to do is insert the device's stainless steel probe into the meat, wait three to four seconds, then read the temperature on the digital display, which is accurate plus or minus 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
This particular meat thermometer has an IPX6 rating; the "X" denotes that it hasn't been rated for dust resistance, but the "6" suggests it can tolerate powerful jets of water. In other words, you can wash the device under running water without damaging it. The thermometer can handle a temperature range between -58 and 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and once you get a read, you can hold the temperature using the device's lock button. If you don't operate the thermometer for 10 consecutive minutes, it shuts off automatically. The back of the gadget is also magnetic, so you can easily store it on most metal kitchen appliances. As a plus, the thermometer probe folds inward for convenient storage.
GearLab gave the non-waterproof version of this meat thermometer an overall score of 77, claiming that, of the 13 meat thermometers it reviewed, it's the "best bang for your buck" — which is largely owing to its remarkably speedy and accurate temperature readings. This cheap but underrated gadget is available at Home Depot for just $17.93 and enjoys an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 390 reviews.
Honeywell Home Horizontal Non-Programmable Thermostat
With the Honeywell Home Horizontal Non-Programmable Thermostat, you can control your home's temperature with accuracy of plus or minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. This thermostat features basic digital controls with two simple buttons for increasing or decreasing temperature.
The thermostat's LCD screen shows the current temperature — as well as whether the device is in heating or cooling mode — although it can be difficult to read in low-light settings, per reviewers. You can also choose to keep the fan running or leave it in automatic mode. The thermostat requires two AAA batteries, but when those need replacing, the device will display a low battery warning.
Roughly 1,400 Home Depot customers have rated this gadget at 4.2 out of 5 stars on average, with many of them claiming that it's easy to install with the help of some screws and a mounting bracket. They also claim the device effectively maintains a consistent temperature throughout the house.
Levoit Core Mini-P Small Room Air Purifier
The Levoit Core Mini-P Small Room Air Purifier contains an activated carbon filter that uses a three-stage filtration process to trap odor, fumes, fine dust particles, pollen, and pet hair. Consequently, it removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns in size to clean up your indoor environment. It features proprietary VortexAir Technology that can replace the air in a 254-square-foot room every hour. It's compact and operates at a barely-audible 25 decibels to avoid disturbing you, especially while you sleep.
The air purifier's built-in check filter light automatically turns on when it's time to replace the filters. You can also choose between low, medium, and high fan speeds depending on your desired filtration intensity. You can even add your favorite essential oils to this air purifier so that it doubles as an aromatherapy device.
GearLab evaluated the Levoit Core Mini-P Small Room Air Purifier at 68 out of 100, mentioning that it stood out above all other small-space air purifiers they tested, largely based on its energy efficiency and low noise levels. Per their assessment, the device took only three hours to eliminate small particles in a medium-sized room. Home Depot sells this air purifier for $49.98, and over 300 reviewers — 97% of whom recommend the product — have contributed to its average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Can Opener
Priced at $39.95 on Home Depot's website, the Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Can Opener is rated at a solid 4.8 out of 5 stars by just over 400 Home Depot shoppers. It easily opens canned sauces, fruits, vegetables, and more, all without requiring manual labor from you. Convenience isn't the only benefit of this device; it's not that hard to cut your fingers when opening a can by hand, and this electric can opener reduces the chances of that happening.
To use this gadget, simply place a can in front of the can opener, aligning the cutting blade with the outer edge of the can. Push down on the ergonomic lever and keep holding it until the blade has completed one rotation around the can. Once it does, simply lift the lid to remove it. This can opener works not only with steel cans but also with pop-top lids, such as those found on soda cans.
In a test by Serious Eats, the reviewer states this device is their "favorite stand-up electric can opener." They used it to open cans of varying sizes, including ones for tomato paste, olives, tuna, condensed milk, and more. The tool made clean cuts around all lids in a few seconds without making any messes.
Commercial Electric 6-Outlet Surge Protector
Using heavy-duty appliances and other expensive tech without a surge protector is risky. All it takes is one sudden wave of current to short circuit a connection and damage your hardware. For a mere $14.88 at Home Depot, you can protect your equipment with the Commercial Electric 6-Outlet Surge Protector. Designed with half a dozen evenly-spaced three-prong outlets to power your appliances, this surge protector can sustain up to 1,000 joules of energy. It's made from durable, flame-resistant plastic and metal components to offer maximum protection from voltage spikes.
The device's compact design makes it suitable for use in small, narrow spaces, and it's low-profile enough that you could place it discreetly under a desk or on the wall. It's received consistently positive reviews from Home Depot customers, over 2,500 of whom have collectively rated it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Dozens of buyers appreciate the generous cord length on this device, as well as the product's good value for the money.
With a buyer recommendation rate of 88%, this gadget is unlikely to disappoint, whether you're a gamer running power to multiple devices or a remote worker with a multi-monitor setup. Just be sure to mind the clear signs your surge protector has gone bad, such as a strong burning odor.
Sky Rider Pro Quadcopter Drone
Almost 600 Home Depot reviewers have chimed in on the Sky Rider Pro Quadcopter Drone to give it an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. The drone can fly up to 328 feet high to capture the world from above, and it's equipped with a 0.3-megapixel Wi-Fi-enabled camera that gives you a crisp aerial view of landscapes that you can photograph to your heart's content. Moreover, you can connect it to your smartphone to receive real-time footage.
With the included 2.4 GHz remote, you can control the drone at three different speed settings. You can also use it to make the drone perform midair tricks and maneuvers; it can rotate a full 360 degrees and has four-channel direction control to ensure smooth, stable operation. In addition, it features a "headless" mode in which the drone moves relative to you (more specifically, to the controller), not relative to the direction the drone is facing. This is a surprisingly helpful assist for beginner drone operators. The gadget's colorful LED navigation lights also add to its aesthetics.
For the price of $39.98 at Home Depot, you get not only the drone, but also a phone holder, a USB cable, replacement rotors, a remote control, and a screwdriver (you'll need to purchase four AA controller batteries separately, though). One YouTuber, Your Review Channel, tested the drone firsthand and found it easy to both set up and fly, noting its stability while midair. A majority of Home Depot customers had the same opinion, and based on dozens of individual reviews, it makes for a great Christmas gift — provided recipients don't ever fly a drone near a military base, of course.
How we selected the most worthwhile Home Depot products under $50
To meet our selection criteria, all products had to be accompanied by a rating of four stars or higher following reviews by at least 250 Home Depot shoppers. They also had to retail for less than $50, of course, which was true of each product at the time of writing. We referred to any expert reviews we could find about the gadgets herein that commented on their functionality and performance.