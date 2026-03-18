9 Home Depot Gadgets Under $50 Users Say Are Worth Buying In March 2026

With over 1,200 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Home Depot's website, the Defiant 15-Amp Indoor Smart Plug has helped buyers automate everything from kitchen appliances to holiday lights. With this gadget, you can power a device and control it from anywhere using voice commands via Hubspace, Google Assistant, or Alexa. With the Hubspace app, you can even set your devices to turn on or off at certain times. You could connect a bedroom light to this smart plug and schedule it to turn off daily at any time you choose. You can also set timers for the plug itself to turn off after a set period, which is a handy feature to prevent device overcharging.

You can group multiple Defiant smart plugs to control them simultaneously. This is especially useful if you want a single command to toggle the plugs in just one room of your house. The device has an LED status indicator that glows green when it's connected to Wi-Fi, turns red when disconnected from the internet, and flashes between orange and green when it's not configured to a network.

PCMag's review of the Defiant Indoor Smart Plug expressly mentions the device "works as advertised." That's perhaps more than one might expect given its low price tag of $9.98, which makes it a cheap gadget under $10 that you should probably add to your collection of smart devices. And not to worry — even if your network is temporarily down, you can still operate the plug using Bluetooth.