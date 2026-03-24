5 Android Phones Thinner Than The iPhone Air

The iPhone Air, released alongside three iPhone 17 versions in September 2025, is Apple's thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.64 mm compared to 7.95 mm for the standard iPhone 17, and 8.75 mm for the two iPhone 17 Pro models. The 2026 iPhone 17e is also thinner than the 2025 iPhone 17 models, but it is still much thicker than the iPhone Air, at 7.80 mm. It may not have sold as well as the other iPhone 17 models, but the ultra-thin handset features a high-end A19 Pro chip like the iPhone 17 Pro models, and offers all-day battery life, according to Apple's estimates and real-life iPhone Air battery tests. The Air is also considered to be a stepping stone in the development of the first foldable iPhone rumored to launch in September 2026.

But the iPhone Air isn't the world's first ultra-thin smartphone, nor is it the thinnest phone ever built. Android vendors have created several phones over the years featuring thinner profiles than the iPhone Air. Many of them were commercial devices like the Gionee Elife S7 and the Motorola Moto Z, though some of them were only concepts. Additionally, the latest foldable phones from Samsung and Honor offer an extremely thin form factor when unfolded. Here are some of the Android devices that are slimmer than the iPhone Air.