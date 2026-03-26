Amazon Wants The FCC To Deny SpaceX's Orbital Data Center Proposal - Here's Why

In a headline-grabbing move, Amazon has thrown itself into the fight over SpaceX's controversial plan to launch a million data centers into Earth's orbit. In early March 2025, Amazon lodged a complaint against the plan, urging the Federal Communications Commission to deny SpaceX's application because SpaceX had not presented any solid details about how it would achieve its plan. Amazon argues that SpaceX's plan would take centuries and force every agency that uses low Earth orbit to schedule around a plan that may never even come to fruition.

Moreover, Amazon cites the FCC's own rules (Section 25.112) that make it clear (via Scribd) the Commission must dismiss all "applicants that, among other things, fail to provide complete information or full answers to the questions asked by the Commission's Part 25 licensing rules." That was met harshly by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, an ally of SpaceX owner Elon Musk, as he publicly scolded Jeff Bezos' conglomerate in an X post.

Amazon Leo's complaint goes on to point out that others are opposed to the development, noting that the pollution of such systems could nullify the environmental gains won by shifting data center infrastructure northward. Furthermore, some worry that such constellations could potentially destroy the field of astronomy. Whether SpaceX gets its orbital data center business off the ground may have a major impact on its status as the most valuable company in the world.