What Happens If You Leave Your PlayStation 5 On All The Time?

As with other pieces of technology like PCs, there's some debate over whether you should leave your PlayStation 5 on all of the time, or turn it off when it's not in use. "Off" can also mean two different things when it comes to the PS5, as the console has three power states: On, Off, and Rest Mode. The latter serves as an in-between, putting the console into a low power state where the display and DualSense controller turn off without fully closing any open games or disconnecting from the internet.

There are pros and cons to all of these power states. Leaving your PS5 on means you can hop back into your games faster and don't have to wait until after starting up the console to download updates, but you're also using more power and hardware damage. That makes rest mode, which the console is set to put itself into after being inactive for a certain amount of time by default, a good compromise. To understand why turning off your PS5 or putting it into rest mode is a good idea, it's important to know the risks involved with leaving it on all of the time.