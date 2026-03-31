5 Samsung Gadgets Apple Doesn't Make (Yet)

Samsung and Apple represent one of the biggest rivalries in the tech market today. Both companies battle for the top smartphone brand crown each year, but there are plenty of Samsung gadgets that Apple doesn't make at all. Samsung tends to invest a lot in categories such as wearables and appliances, where Apple doesn't have similar options for its users. But this gap also shows how both companies have different product philosophies.

Samsung is far more experimental than Apple, regularly releasing unconventional gadgets to see the real interest of consumers. Because of that, the company is also the leader in many different segments, while Apple has a more controlled ecosystem of products. For this reason, it's not uncommon to see many products arriving first from Samsung and other companies following the same trend after.

On the other hand, there are rumors that Apple is working on many new products for its hardware lineup, but nothing has been officially announced. So, if you are a user interested in trying out some new gadgets earlier, these are some options that you might only find on Samsung's lineup but not Apple's.