5 Samsung Gadgets Apple Doesn't Make (Yet)
Samsung and Apple represent one of the biggest rivalries in the tech market today. Both companies battle for the top smartphone brand crown each year, but there are plenty of Samsung gadgets that Apple doesn't make at all. Samsung tends to invest a lot in categories such as wearables and appliances, where Apple doesn't have similar options for its users. But this gap also shows how both companies have different product philosophies.
Samsung is far more experimental than Apple, regularly releasing unconventional gadgets to see the real interest of consumers. Because of that, the company is also the leader in many different segments, while Apple has a more controlled ecosystem of products. For this reason, it's not uncommon to see many products arriving first from Samsung and other companies following the same trend after.
On the other hand, there are rumors that Apple is working on many new products for its hardware lineup, but nothing has been officially announced. So, if you are a user interested in trying out some new gadgets earlier, these are some options that you might only find on Samsung's lineup but not Apple's.
Smart rings
Samsung and Apple produce smartwatches, with the latter dominating users' wrists with the Apple Watch. That's likely why Samsung decided to invest in a different niche with the Galaxy Ring. Even though the idea of smart rings felt exotic when Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Ring in 2024, especially for the mainstream audience, it entered the space with no competition from its biggest rival.
On paper, a smart ring has similar functions to a smartwatch: It can track different activities, like sleep and exercise, but in a minimalist form factor. So, if you enjoy keeping up with that kind of health data but are also tired of the frequent notifications a smartwatch sends, a ring is the best alternative, especially because its battery can last much longer.
Despite not facing competition from Apple in this market, Samsung still goes up against other competitors, like Oura. However, the Galaxy Ring shows how Samsung likes to explore new categories before knowing if they will gain traction in the market. It targets a niche, but the ring still expands the company's product ecosystem.
Foldable smartphones
A foldable phone from Apple is something that most users see on the horizon. It's been rumored since the technology started gaining ground in the past years, and multiple insiders have reported about Apple's plans to release one. However, as of 2026, the company has yet to release it. While Apple waits a little more, we can see Samsung's foldable phone, which entered this segment in early 2019 with Galaxy Fold series already establishing itself from the start.
Samsung's current lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, two devices with different features within the same segment. While the Z Fold is designed for users who need multitasking, as its screen can be unfolded to the size of a tablet, the Z Flip is the opposite: It folds down to a more compact size to fit in tight pockets while preserving its smartphone capabilities.
However, despite being premium devices with premium prices, both the Z Fold and the Z Flip managed to find their audience. Also, every time the company updates its foldable phones, new models come with many improvements, especially in durability, that show that they aren't experimental gadgets anymore. So, until Apple decides to enter this segment, Samsung will stand as one of the major and best options for users interested in foldable smartphones.
Projectors
If you want a large screen viewing experience at home without spending much on a giant TV, using a projector is a good idea, although Apple users can't find one on the company's lineup. Samsung, however, has The Freestyle, a smart projector designed to be smaller than competitors to provide a better experience, especially in cases where a projector usually wouldn't replace a TV, such as outdoors or in a small room.
While the Freestyle faces heavy competition from the best projectors on the market, it's built more around convenience than complexity. Alongside its compact design, the setup to start playing content with it is relatively easy, since it comes with automatic focus and auto-leveling options. Samsung's Freestyle also comes with Tizen, the same platform on the company's TVs, which lets you have access to many streaming apps easily.
Since Apple currently has no portable display like The Freestyle on its lineup and no rumors suggest one is in development, its users have to resort to other brands. In practice, this means buying a third-party projector, dealing with HDMI adapters, and connecting it to the smartphone just to have something similar to what Samsung already delivers in one device.
Soundbars
Samsung is also one of the main players in the soundbars segment. The company has been active in this category for over a decade, offering a wide range of products under its brand. Apple, by comparison, offers the HomePod as a home audio solution, but it does not make a direct equivalent to Samsung's soundbars.
Currently, Samsung's lineup includes the Q Series and B Series soundbars, along with the Wi-Fi Music Studio 5 and 7 speakers. Its 2026 flagship, for example, is the HW-Q990H, an 11.1.4-channel system with Dolby Atmos and a compact subwoofer with dual 8-inch drivers. The company also offers the HW-QS90H, an all-in-one model that does not require a separate subwoofer.
One of the biggest selling points for the range is the inclusion of the brand's ecosystem with Q-Symphony, which syncs the sound coming from the brand's TVs, soundbars, and speakers. This feature was also expanded in 2026 to allow for the connection of up to five devices at once, allowing you to optimize sound reproduction according to what is best for your space.
External SSDs
Samsung also operates in the digital storage market, with portable SSDs being their main product category. In this segment, the company has the T line with models like T7, T7 Shield, and T9. Apple doesn't make anything similar, and insiders and industry experts aren't signaling any interest from the company on this market.
Samsung's latest model is the T9, which comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, reaching read and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s – double the speeds of the T7. It's available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Besides that, Samsung's lineup also features internal SSDs for those who want extra storage space on their PC.
These SSDs are compatible with practically all devices that support USB, including PCs, consoles, and even Apple's own products. Samsung is also one of the best SSD brands currently on the market, competing with brands like SanDisk and Corsair.