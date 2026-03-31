5 Devices You Can Plug Into Your TV's Old HDMI 2.0 Port – Without Losing Quality

Keeping up with audio-video technology can be quite the hassle, especially once you start getting into the nitty-gritty of format support. On the one hand, we're super thankful that HDMI did away with composite cables and made it simple for most folks to enjoy HD. Over the last couple of decades, though, HDMI technology has seen its fair share of upgrades.

When HDMI 2.0 hit the scene in 2013, the standard broke new ground for 4K UHD and made features like HDMI ARC mainstream. But HDMI 2.1 would enter the arena only four years later, with a major increase in bandwidth – 48Gbps, compared to 2.0's 18Gbps – being one of the main selling points. The more ones and zeroes traveling back and forth between your source devices and TV (or projector), the better the picture and sound quality you can get.

Now, what if you own an older TV that only has HDMI 2.0 ports? As luck would have it, there are a ton of AV devices that still deliver excellent picture and sound when connected to an HDMI 2.0 port. We put together a list of five AV components that are typically capped at 2.0, and even if you own a newer TV with HDMI 2.1 ports, 2.1 is fully backward-compatible with older HDMI generations.