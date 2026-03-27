5 Amazon Big Spring Sale Smart TV Deals Actually Worth Buying

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There's always a few signs that spring has arrived. Baseball starts appearing on TV again, birds can be seen returning to the power lines, and Amazon has a slew of electronics and gadgets available at a reduced price through its Big Spring Sales event. We've already taken a look at some early Big Spring deals that arrived before the event officially began, but we're always keeping our eyes peeled to help our readers save.

If you're looking for some big savings on a new TV, we're taking a look at some of the most substantial price breaks offered on some highly-ranked devices. It's not all just about the savings, as all of these TVs have received the green light from actual customers based on reviews. Additionally, many of these models offer various sizes to fit a variety of needs. There's even protection plans should you want to go that route.

Remember that this event runs from March 25 to March 31, and Amazon is offering items from over 35 different categories. Of course, Amazon isn't the only company offering deals, as there's some Costco tech deals rivaling the big sale, as well. Naturally, we'll be looking for more discounts as we see them, so take a look at the list below if you're interested in finding a new smart TV. Because just like spring, deals like these can be gone before you know it.