5 Amazon Big Spring Sale Smart TV Deals Actually Worth Buying
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There's always a few signs that spring has arrived. Baseball starts appearing on TV again, birds can be seen returning to the power lines, and Amazon has a slew of electronics and gadgets available at a reduced price through its Big Spring Sales event. We've already taken a look at some early Big Spring deals that arrived before the event officially began, but we're always keeping our eyes peeled to help our readers save.
If you're looking for some big savings on a new TV, we're taking a look at some of the most substantial price breaks offered on some highly-ranked devices. It's not all just about the savings, as all of these TVs have received the green light from actual customers based on reviews. Additionally, many of these models offer various sizes to fit a variety of needs. There's even protection plans should you want to go that route.
Remember that this event runs from March 25 to March 31, and Amazon is offering items from over 35 different categories. Of course, Amazon isn't the only company offering deals, as there's some Costco tech deals rivaling the big sale, as well. Naturally, we'll be looking for more discounts as we see them, so take a look at the list below if you're interested in finding a new smart TV. Because just like spring, deals like these can be gone before you know it.
Roku 32-inch Select Series Smart TV
Though we'll be focusing on the 32-inch Roku Select Series Smart TV that's available for $109.99 with a 39% discount, users should be aware that there is an option to upgrade to a 40-inch that also has a sizable price drop. There's also options to go with a 720p model, as well. Along with some sizing choices, there's some benefits to a Roku TV that can make this a decent option aside from having a low price.
This 32-inch Roku is sporting a 1080p LED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. For sound, this model features Dolby Audio with 2.1 audio channels and a maximum speaker output of 14W. There's also Bluetooth options for pairing wireless headphones. Along with offering a full array of apps for streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, and more, this device also has access to over 500 TV channels thanks to Roku OS. This TV also includes voice controls, and it can support Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, along with Roku Voice.
Along with being an Amazon's Choice product in LED & LCD TVs, this smart TV also holds a 4.5-star rating with over 560 reviews. Looking at customer reviews, users give this set high marks for its picture quality and easy setup. Finding it to be an overall good value with solid functionality, some customers do deduct points for the television's sound quality, which some find lackluster. Nonetheless, this can be a solid choice for kids or any small area that could use some entertainment.
Samsung 65-inch Class Q8F QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
With over 4.4-stars over 770 reviews, the Samsung 65-inch Class Q8F QLED 4K UHD Smart TV can come with free delivery for those who purchase it off Amazon. Available for $597.99, Amazon is shaving 33% off its typical listing price, and users should be aware this one also has multiple sizing options each with their own discount.
Coming with a 65-inch UHD 4K display that includes a 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support, this Samsung television prides itself on being able to produce over a billion colors through its Quantum Dot technology. With a 1,500-nit maximum brightness, there's also a Q4 AI processor for picture and audio enhancement. With a display that Samsung states is built for gaming, audio support includes Dolby Audio with 5.1 channels and surround sound output. Additionally, users can access a variety of streaming services, including Samsung's premium and free content offerings.
Along with customers giving this Amazon Choice item positive remarks for its picture and audio qualities, this television is also given praise for its easy setup and overall value for the money. Looking at some of the downsides, however, there are reports from users that the remote control is relatively small, making it easy to press the wrong buttons. Nonetheless, this set can be good for taking advantage of the useful Samsung TV features you may immediately want to start using.
Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
With a hefty 49% discount, users can get the Insignia 55-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $179.98. However, this one also comes in a variety of sizes, including up to an 85-inch model for $599.99 which is also at a considerable discount. Along with offering various sizes, Amazon is also offering protection plans, including those for the Fire TV Alexa remote.
A standout feature for this Insignia model is that it can be paired with compatible smart home devices, allowing users to connect it to their smart cameras, thermostats, and more. Along with being able to access streaming apps and TV channels with Fire TV, this one also comes with customizable parental controls. The 4K LED display has a 60 Hz refresh rate with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 300 nit max display brightness. Along with 4K upscaling, there's also 120 Hz motion rate tech, and there's Dolby Digital audio encoding alongside DTS Virtual-X sound and HDMI eARC support.
Finding this Amazon's Choice item to be a good value, users also give this television points for its easy setup and overall picture quality. On the other hand, however, users do find the included operating system to be slow and glitchy, with at least one customer deciding to add their own external streaming device to alleviate the issue. Nonetheless, 83% of customers give this one 4-stars or higher, there's a reason Consumer Reports considers this a reliable smart TV.
Hisense 55-inch Cinema Series Hi-QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, the Hisense 55-inch Cinema Series Hi-QLED 4K UHD Smart TV is on sale for $276.97, shaving 36% off the typical listing price. The TV comes in a variety of sizes with their own respective discount, including a 100-inch model for $1,349.97. Apart from the features you would typically expect from a smart TV, there's a few more additions this one is packing, as well.
Featuring Fire TV support for live channels and streaming apps, this Hisense includes a Hi-QLED color display, which the company promises that it delivers true-to-life colors. The 4K 60 Hz display features an AI 4K upscaler while also supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. Dolby Atmos helps supply the audio, and the built-in speakers can deliver a max output of 16W. Something cool about this model is that it features an AI light sensor for automatically adjusting the display brightness based on your room's lighting conditions.
With a 4.2-star rating and over 1,900 reviews, Amazon customers give this one points for its solid color saturation and strong picture quality. Though users praise the value of this device, some customers do report that the Fire TV operating system can be slow and laggy. However, over 80% of users give this one a 4-star rating or higher, making it worth considering.
Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Holding 4.3-stars with over 3,000 reviews, this Amazon's Choice Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV is available for 44% off its usual retail price at $299. Like others on this list, there are multiple sizing options with their own discounts, including a 43-inch model for $159.99 and a 75-inch model for $429.99. There's also some options for multi-year protection plans, if you want an additional safety net.
With integrated Dolby Digital for audio, the built-in speakers feature 10W of maximum output, and the remote control also features voice support through Amazon Alexa. Fire TV access provides users with a variety of streaming apps that help show off the device's 4K LED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Along with HDR10 support, there's also 4K upscaling, and the display has a max brightness of 300 nits. Additionally, this TV also has support for smart home security cameras, which can also be controlled through Alexa.
Taking a look at what customers have to say about this smart TV, users appreciate both the sound and picture quality of the device. However, it's worth noting that multiple reviews report having a pure white screen months into owning the device. Be that as it may, 83% of customers give this one a 4-star rating or higher, and many find it to be a good overall value for their money.
How we chose these smart TVs
Along with looking for televisions from a wide variety of companies in order to give you a well-rounded amount of options, we also tried to find televisions of different price points so that users can have options for depending on their budget. Naturally, the size of the discount being offered played a factor, as well.
Not only is every television on this list part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, but we made sure that each item held at least a 4-star rating or higher based on hundreds, if not thousands of reviews. We also gave some additional bonus points to items that hold an Amazon's Choice rating. Lastly, we try to explore the positives and negatives of each device, but remember that doing your own research can be a good idea before making a large purchase.