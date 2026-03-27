Sony's Home Theater Audio Lineup Just Got A Major Upgrade

Even the prettiest-looking TVs aren't immune to lackluster sound quality. There just isn't enough room on a flatscreen chassis to accommodate big drivers and woofers, which is why most TV manufacturers offer soundbars. Sony is no exception, and the company's Bravia Theater family has been going strong for several years.

Up to this point, the Bravia Theater Bar 8 and Bar 9 were two of Sony's best home theater soundbars, both of which are capable of decoding Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround tracks. Moving forward, the Bar 8 and Bar 9 will continue to claim flagship status, but Sony is also introducing two brand-new soundbars to its ranks. The Bravia Theater Bar 7 steps into the premium tier, but in a smaller and less expensive package than the Bar 8 or Bar 9. Similarly, the Bravia Theater Bar 5 checks in a rung below the existing Bar 6.

The Theater Bar 7 is built for Atmos and DTS:X immersion, with nine speaker drivers in all, including up-firing and side-firing speakers to enhance the surround experience, plus an array of woofers and tweeters. The Bar 7 has a retail price of $870, but Sony also offers a Bar 7 and Sub 7 bundle for $1,100.