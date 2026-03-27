Sony's Home Theater Audio Lineup Just Got A Major Upgrade
Even the prettiest-looking TVs aren't immune to lackluster sound quality. There just isn't enough room on a flatscreen chassis to accommodate big drivers and woofers, which is why most TV manufacturers offer soundbars. Sony is no exception, and the company's Bravia Theater family has been going strong for several years.
Up to this point, the Bravia Theater Bar 8 and Bar 9 were two of Sony's best home theater soundbars, both of which are capable of decoding Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround tracks. Moving forward, the Bar 8 and Bar 9 will continue to claim flagship status, but Sony is also introducing two brand-new soundbars to its ranks. The Bravia Theater Bar 7 steps into the premium tier, but in a smaller and less expensive package than the Bar 8 or Bar 9. Similarly, the Bravia Theater Bar 5 checks in a rung below the existing Bar 6.
The Theater Bar 7 is built for Atmos and DTS:X immersion, with nine speaker drivers in all, including up-firing and side-firing speakers to enhance the surround experience, plus an array of woofers and tweeters. The Bar 7 has a retail price of $870, but Sony also offers a Bar 7 and Sub 7 bundle for $1,100.
Sony's new lineup is mix-and-match
If the premium Theater Bar 7 sounds a bit too rich for your blood, you can check out the $350 Bravia Theater Bar 5 — especially if you're working with a smaller TV-watching space. The Theater Bar 5 is a 3.1 system with Atmos and DTS:X virtualization. The bar lacks the up- and side-firing speakers of the Bar 7, but uses acoustic tech to simulate height-based audio. The Theater Bar 5 also comes with a wireless subwoofer.
Speaking of subwoofers, Sony also offers the Theater Sub 7 as a standalone $330 sub, and is introducing another two a la carte options: the Sub 8 for $500, and the flagship Sub 9 for $900. The latter has dual 7.9-inch drivers, which Sony claims will deliver a fuller, more robust bass experience. Sony's latest home theater generation even offers dual-woofer connectivity, so you'll be able to pair any two of the subs we mentioned with the Bar 7, 8, and 9.
Even the best smart TV brands could do with a boost in the audio department, and Sony's soundbars and subwoofers are a great way to upgrade your TV sound. And if you're a real surround enthusiast looking for an even richer experience, you might want to look into Sony's $750 Theater Rear 9 speakers, which come with a set of swiveling wall mounts.