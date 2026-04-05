5 Laptops With Better Battery Life Than The MacBook Air

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Before releasing the entry-level MacBook Neo that costs just $599, Apple's MacBook Air lineup was the company's cheapest laptop you could get. Besides its thin and lightweight design, another great feature that the MacBook Air has going for it is the incredible battery life, with Apple promising up to 18 hours of screen time on the latest 13- and 15-inch M5 models, the same as the predecessor models powered by M4. We've already done a hands-on review of the M5 MacBook Air, and from our point of view, it can easily last a full day of juggling different tasks as long as you don't push it hard.

In real-world tests by different publications, the M5 MacBook Air has managed to last for 18 hours and 4 minutes in PC Mag's video playback tests, 16 hours and 11 minutes in Notebookcheck's Wi-Fi web surfing test, 17 hours and 2 minutes in CNET's test, and between 13 and 14 hours in mixed-use tests by The Verge. In other words, the M5 MacBook Air should be able to last at least a full day of work and then retain some charge for the next day.

However, even though Apple's MacBook series has some of the best battery life on the market, especially in recent years, there are some laptops that outperform the MacBook Air. We've relied on various sources to find laptops that offer better battery life than Apple's M5-powered MacBook Air. You can read the full methodology at the end of the article for more details about our selection process.