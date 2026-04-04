Ikea's Best-Selling Smart 'Donut' Lamp Can Now Be Controlled From Your Phone

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When you want to purchase trendy and inexpensive furniture, one of the most reliable places to shop is Ikea. But the retailer isn't only home to beds, couches, and tables; it's also a great place to nab smart home devices, such as the $100 VARMBLIXT dimmable LED lamp. This iconic device, designed by Sabine Marcelis, is one of Ikea's most popular items, with one being sold every five minutes. Now, it looks like the donut lamp has entered its next generation — you can control it from your phone via the Ikea Home app.

That said, there is a catch: You'll need to provide your own Thread Border Router. That's because the all-new VARMBLIXT lamp uses the open standard, Matter, rather than Wi-Fi. If you don't own a Matter-compatible router already, Ikea sells the DIRIGERA hub for $110, which can also be used to control other smart home devices sold at Ikea. Considering Aqara sells the Smart Home Hub M3 (another Thread-certified router) for $120, the DIRIGERA may not be such a bad deal if you plan on adding other Matter-compatible devices down the line.

Once online, you can even use ecosystem tools like Alexa, Google Home, Siri, and Samsung SmartThings to control and customize your lighting. Fortunately, the VARMBLIXT LED lamp also comes with a pre-programmed remote for adjusting brightness and switching colors if you don't feel like investing in a standalone hub.