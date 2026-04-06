This HDMI Sync Box Will Bring A New Feeling To Your TV's Audio

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Outfitting your home theater space with automated lights is a great way to add entertainment value and personality to your setup. Investing in a pack of smart bulbs or LED light strips is an awesome way to start, and lighting brands like Philips Hue have a wide range of devices to choose from. One of the most immersive products the company makes is the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K, which was discounted to $289 at the time of writing.

When paired with a Hue Bridge (sold separately), the Sync Box 8K allows you to sync Hue lighting products to your favorite movies, shows, and video games, as well as your go-to music playlists. You'll even be able to use the Hue app to control and customize everything from colors and brightness to strobe patterns. Additionally, the Sync Box 8K can also be controlled by Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

The Sync Box 8K features four HDMI 2.1 inputs that you can connect your AV components to (e.g., cable box, game consoles, streaming devices, etc.). You'll then run a single HDMI from the output on the Sync Box to an input on your TV or projector. The device comes with an AC power adapter, too, so you'll need to make sure you have a free outlet available.