Can You 3D Print A Phone Case?

Access to a 3D printer isn't mandatory, but owning a model makes the 3D printing process cheaper. It means you already have some experience with 3D printing software and you have filament to get started. In other words, printing your own cases may be cheaper than purchasing a commercial model, in addition to allowing you to customize it as you see fit. You can also employ the services of a commercial 3D printing service available nearby, provided you're ready to supply the case design files and specifications and ensure they have the type of filament you need for your case.

Designing a unique phone case may sound like a fun project, but it requires accurate measurements so the 3D printed case fits your device. You can start from scratch by measuring your smartphone accurately, or use a free phone case design from the web. Even with the latter, you should ensure the measurements are accurate for your handset. If designing a case for an iPhone, you may want to figure out a way to integrate magnets in the 3D printed case so you can recharge the handset wirelessly at the maximum supported charging rate.

You'll need to decide what material to use for the homemade cases. PLA may shatter, and the material has a lower thermal resistance (59 degrees Celsius or 138 degrees Fahrenheit). PETG has better thermal resistance, but it may still not absorb shock as well as 3D printed cases made of TPU 95A filament. A better choice may be nylon material, which can improve flexibility and shock absorption. It may also be lighter than other alternatives.