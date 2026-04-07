If Your LG TV Is Laggy Or Slowing Down, Try Turning Off This Setting

LG often tops the lists of the most reliable smart TVs you can buy at any given point, with several of the company's OLED models ranking among the TV models cinephiles swear by. It's hard to beat the inky blacks and rich colors that a premium LG OLED delivers, but picture quality and overall performance can be two entirely different things — a TV can deliver a beautiful picture while being bad at running built-in apps. To that end, there's something all current and prospective LG TV owners might want to do: turn off Quick Start+.

Quick Start+ is a feature found on many LG TVs, and when enabled, it prevents the TV from completely powering down. Instead, pressing the power button to turn your TV off will put it into standby mode. The main idea behind Quick Start+ is a faster boot-up when you first turn the TV on, but oftentimes, users report that this feature actually causes LG TVs to start running sluggishly.

When a smart TV doesn't get turned off, apps and other software can continue running, even if there's no picture on the screen. That's a lot of background activity, even for an LG OLED, and without powering down every so often (more on that in a minute), your TV's processor, RAM, and other web-connected vitals aren't able to get a break. Thus, you're left with the trickle-down effect of reduced performance, which could manifest in a couple of ways.