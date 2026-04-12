Can An Apple TV Be Powered By Your TV's USB Port?
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The Apple TV 4K is arguably one of the best streaming devices on the market. Although the current iteration of the Apple TV 4K has been around for over three years, it remains a worthy choice for a lot of people in 2026, including those already in the Apple ecosystem and privacy-conscious folks who like to keep smart TV spying to a minimum. However, unlike some popular streaming devices, particularly ones with the stick form factor, which can be powered by your smart TV's USB port, the Apple TV relies solely on AC power and can't officially be powered by a TV's USB port.
Apple TV comes with its own built-in power supply unit (PSU), which takes power from a wall socket over a barrel plug. It can handle 100 volts to 240 volts of power at 1 ampere, and the PSU converts that to around 13W DC power, which is then utilized by the rest of the Apple TV hardware to deliver everything from your favorite streaming services to Apple Arcade games to your TV.
By comparison, most TVs come with USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 ports, which can only deliver 2.5W or 4.5W of DC power, respectively. Neither of these USB power deliveries can match or even satisfy the power requirements of Apple TV devices. As a result, it's best to connect your Apple TV streaming device directly to an AC power outlet. However, accessories manufacturer Mission Cables offers a workaround in the form of its USB Power Cable for Apple TV that can technically power the device via your TV's USB port — though there are several caveats. Here's what you need to know.
What does the Mission Cables USB Power Cable actually do?
Mission Cables offers various accessories for media streaming devices. One of these accessories is the USB Power Cable for Apple TV (interestingly, there appears to be no directly comparable products offered by competing companies). It's not your typical USB cable; instead, it's a hybrid gadget, featuring a built-in battery and likely a DC to AC converter. It utilizes the power supplied by your TV's USB port to charge the built-in battery, and then converts the DC power from the battery to AC power, which can be supplied to the Apple TV over a cable featuring a barrel plug.
However, as mentioned, TV USB ports don't deliver much power. So, you're required to fully charge the battery included in the cable before you can even use it, an added hassle. Once the battery is charged, you should be able to run your Apple TV as long as the battery lasts and depending on how much charge it's getting from your TV. Shoppers indicate it's good for anywhere from a couple to a few hours runtime, which is only useful if you don't watch your TV for too long, giving the battery time to get charged sufficiently before your next use.
Amazon reviews of the cable aren't flattering, and it's received a poor average rating of 3.4 out of 5. Various Amazon shoppers have noted that the cable doesn't always work or works only for a short period. Some buyers have also mentioned getting an error on their TVs indicating the cable was drawing more power than the TV could safely supply. Moreover, the Amazon listing mentions that it's a frequently returned item, suggesting most people aren't happy with it. Basically, it might be "possible" to try and power your Apple TV via your TV's USB port, but all evidence suggests it's not likely to work well.