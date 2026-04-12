Can An Apple TV Be Powered By Your TV's USB Port?

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The Apple TV 4K is arguably one of the best streaming devices on the market. Although the current iteration of the Apple TV 4K has been around for over three years, it remains a worthy choice for a lot of people in 2026, including those already in the Apple ecosystem and privacy-conscious folks who like to keep smart TV spying to a minimum. However, unlike some popular streaming devices, particularly ones with the stick form factor, which can be powered by your smart TV's USB port, the Apple TV relies solely on AC power and can't officially be powered by a TV's USB port.

Apple TV comes with its own built-in power supply unit (PSU), which takes power from a wall socket over a barrel plug. It can handle 100 volts to 240 volts of power at 1 ampere, and the PSU converts that to around 13W DC power, which is then utilized by the rest of the Apple TV hardware to deliver everything from your favorite streaming services to Apple Arcade games to your TV.

By comparison, most TVs come with USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 ports, which can only deliver 2.5W or 4.5W of DC power, respectively. Neither of these USB power deliveries can match or even satisfy the power requirements of Apple TV devices. As a result, it's best to connect your Apple TV streaming device directly to an AC power outlet. However, accessories manufacturer Mission Cables offers a workaround in the form of its USB Power Cable for Apple TV that can technically power the device via your TV's USB port — though there are several caveats. Here's what you need to know.