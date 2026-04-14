What HDMI Passthrough Means (And When You Should Use It)

A premium soundbar or surround sound system should be a home theater addition you don't have to think about all that much. At the end of the day, you want to be able to plop down in your favorite chair, turn everything on, and know that your top-shelf gear is going to take care of all the audio and video processing behind the scenes. As long as everything's connected properly (AV components wired to the sound system, and system wired to TV), you shouldn't need to do anything but adjust volume or change inputs to use a different source.

But what if you wanted to completely bypass your surround sound? There are plenty of scenarios where firing up an audio system isn't entirely appropriate, especially late at night. Neighbors and family members may not have the same love of action movies and survival horror games as you, and hearing an amplified version of these genres probably isn't helpful. Fortunately, there are soundbars and really good AV receivers that support a feature called HDMI passthrough that will make your fellow humans much happier.

When enabled, HDMI passthrough allows you to keep an AV-switching soundbar or receiver powered off, without cutting off video and audio signals to your TV or projector. Source signals are processed by the display hardware (instead of by the soundbar or receiver), which often means you'll be able to use your TV speakers to hear sound. Whether you're attempting to keep things quiet after dark or you want to put less wear and tear on your home theater, HDMI passthrough is a great solution.