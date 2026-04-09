5 Non-OLED TVs That Are Worth Buying, According To Experts
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OLED TVs are some of the best options on the market for those who prioritize a true home theater experience. Unlike LED-LCD sets, OLEDs ditch actual backlighting in favor of organic light-emitting pixels, which is why these TVs are able to achieve near-perfect black levels. But not every viewing space needs an OLED TV, as they can be less reliable than other TVs and also cost more to buy. Moreover, OLEDs might not offer the best viewing experience in daylight.
Fortunately, OLED TVs aren't the only great TVs you can find; brands like Hisense, TCL, and even Samsung are renowned for both traditional LED-LCDs and QLED TVs. These types of TVs are better for brightly lit rooms, and aren't as prone to the 24 fps stutter that OLEDs suffer from. We wanted our readers to see the best of these non-OLED offerings, so we put together this list of five LED-driven TVs that are worth buying, according to experts. Said experts include fellow publications like RTINGS, What Hi-Fi, CNET, and Tom's Guide.
Samsung QN90F
Many of Samsung's premium TVs are OLED models, and a select few are even QD-OLED sets. But that doesn't mean the manufacturer gave up on top-shelf LED technology — take the Samsung QN90F, for example. Reviewer John Archer at What Hi-Fi tested the QN90F, and called it "a truly premium LCD TV equipped with enough unique attractions to make it yet another serious contender in 2025's uniquely crowded premium TV space."
The QN90F is one of several 4K QLED TVs produced by Samsung, and it excels at delivering bright, colorful picture quality — both for SDR and HDR content – in most viewing spaces. Its matte panel does a solid job of deflecting glare, so the TV should fare well even in sunny afternoons. While it lacks Dolby Vision support, the QN90F makes up for it with HDR10+, which delivers bright highlights and vibrant colors.
Selling at $1,400 for the 65-inch variant, the QN90F supports HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four of its inputs. Additionally, its resolution-refresh rate capabilities are capped at 4K/165Hz, making it a good option for gaming as well. John at What Hi-Fi said the QN90F was an "excellent gaming display," and we're inclined to believe his good word.
Sony Bravia 7
Similar to brands like Samsung and LG, Sony makes a little of everything. The Japanese titan sells a huge lineup of OLEDs and LED-LCD sets. We'll be highlighting one of the latter: the Sony Bravia 7, a Mini LED TV that is known for its visual quality. Reviewer Tom Parsons over at What Hi-Fi had the following praise to share: "The Bravia 7 is a superb Mini LED TV that combines punchy brightness, refined picture quality, and impressive sound in a flexible, well-built package."
You don't often hear compliments about TV speakers, but the audio quality is decent enough that you don't need a soundbar to replace the TV's audio immediately. The Bravia 7 is available in four sizes – 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches – and features HDMI 2.1 connectivity (4K/120Hz) on two of its four inputs. Selling at $1,598 for the 65-inch option, it also uses Google TV, allowing access to essential TV apps, a great user interface, and smart features.
Similar to the Samsung QN90F, the Bravia 7 trades HDR10+ support for Dolby Vision. Experts also point out that the TV doesn't have the widest viewing angle, so you'll want to sit closer to center-screen.
TCL QM8K
TCL has risen through the ranks of TV stardom to the point where it's starting to get unusual when a TCL TV isn't featured in best-of roundups. Alas, that won't be happening today, as we'll be spotlighting the TCL QM8K – a Mini LED model that employs the kind of local dimming that makes it comparable to OLEDs, something that's extremely hard to do.
The experts at RTINGS said the TCL QM8K "[is a] great choice for a home theater, but this TV also stands out as one of the brightest on the market and offers solid reflection handling, making it ideal for bright rooms." The TV gets all the basics right, too, with checked boxes for HDMI 2.1 (two of the four ports), 4K/144Hz, and support for all mainstream HDR formats.
You can get the TCL QM8K in 65, 75, 85, and 98-inch sizes, with the 65-inch variant selling at $998. The TV uses Google TV software for UI and smart features. One of the only drawbacks we could dig up was the TV's viewing angle; colors and clarity begin to dwindle as you get further from the center screen.
Hisense QD7QF
It pays to know what your budget is before heading out to shop for a TV; otherwise, you could end up making some costly TV-buying mistakes. Fortunately, for those of us looking to score a non-OLED that won't break the bank, there's the Hisense QD7QF. At first glance, this sub-$500 TV (for the 65-inch variant) may not seem all that impressive, but the Hisense QD7QF uses full-array local dimming that allows visual quality that's comparable to some of the more expensive models.
That's a feature typically reserved for higher-priced LED-LCDs, and its inclusion on the QD7QF impressed CNET's Ty Pendlebury: "[This] Hisense has a level of picture quality I've never seen before in a TV this cheap. The enhanced levels of contrast give images a solidity that meant the Hisense was unmatched." Ty also claims that the QD7QF is "twice as bright" as other cheaper TVs he tested in 2025.
While the 65-inch model doesn't push past 4K/60Hz, the 75-, 85-, and 100-inch models support a refresh rate of 144Hz. If you plan on gaming on your TV, going for the larger variants might be a better option. Additionally, the onboard Game Mode Plus with VRR and ALLM should make for comfortable gaming sessions. We should also mention that the QD7QF uses Fire TV for apps and UI, so if you have smart home devices on the same Wi-Fi as your TV, you can use the remote mic for Alexa voice commands.
Vizio Quantum Pro
Vizio used to be sold everywhere you could buy TVs. Nowadays, the manufacturer is owned by Walmart, so that's pretty much the one retailer you're guaranteed to find it at. Regardless of where you can get these sets in 2026, we wanted to highlight the Vizio Quantum Pro as a great non-OLED choice.
Tom's Guide put together a solid list of the best Vizio TVs you can buy, and the Quantum Pro earned top honors. This is a Mini LED that dishes out 4K/120Hz and boasts four HDMI 2.1 inputs. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and packs an impressive local dimming array.
The TV was also reviewed by Eric Vander Linden at Tom's Guide, who said the TV had "[...] excellent color accuracy, full array backlighting, good viewing angles, 120Hz refresh rate, and VRR support [...]." The TV is also available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.
How we chose the best non-OLED TVs
Our list of the five best non-OLED TVs on the market was informed by professional, hands-on reviews of the models we chose. We leaned on publications like RTINGS, What Hi-Fi, CNET, and Tom's Guide for insight, and we tried to provide a balance of pros and cons for all five TVs.
We didn't just focus on premium segment TVs but made sure to include models from a wider budget spectrum. We specifically leaned toward TVs known for their great visuals, gaming features, and connectivity options.