5 Non-OLED TVs That Are Worth Buying, According To Experts

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OLED TVs are some of the best options on the market for those who prioritize a true home theater experience. Unlike LED-LCD sets, OLEDs ditch actual backlighting in favor of organic light-emitting pixels, which is why these TVs are able to achieve near-perfect black levels. But not every viewing space needs an OLED TV, as they can be less reliable than other TVs and also cost more to buy. Moreover, OLEDs might not offer the best viewing experience in daylight.

Fortunately, OLED TVs aren't the only great TVs you can find; brands like Hisense, TCL, and even Samsung are renowned for both traditional LED-LCDs and QLED TVs. These types of TVs are better for brightly lit rooms, and aren't as prone to the 24 fps stutter that OLEDs suffer from. We wanted our readers to see the best of these non-OLED offerings, so we put together this list of five LED-driven TVs that are worth buying, according to experts. Said experts include fellow publications like RTINGS, What Hi-Fi, CNET, and Tom's Guide.