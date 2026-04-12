Crash Dummies Cost Far More Than The Cars They Test - Here's Why

While you still have many uses for older cars, modern cars have come a long way since. We've reached the point where some don't even need a physical car key anymore and you can even 3D print car parts right at home. Perhaps a less interesting but much more important change is how much better present-day cars are at dealing with crashes and protecting occupants, largely because of crash dummies. Crash dummies don't seem too impressive at first glance. Most wouldn't expect much to go into building a device made specifically to be put in a crashing car. However, crash test dummies used by automobile manufacturers are often more expensive than the cars they're tested in.

Humanetics, the most prominent supplier of high-quality car test dummies in the world, has multiple dummies it manufactures for different uses. A Side Impact Dummy (SID) from Humanetics can cost around $400,000, and that's not even its most expensive one. A Test device for Human Occupant Restraint (THOR) dummy, made to sense incoming forces from all directions, can often end up costing up to $1 million U.S. dollars. To put this into perspective, a single THOR dummy can cost more than three brand-new Lamborghini Temerario supercars , each priced at around $300,000.

One key reason behind these high prices is their durability. Car crash dummies are made to last, often functioning for up to 30 years. They're not replaced after a single crash (unless they are irreparably damaged); the same dummy goes through hundreds of thousands of tests involving forces that can destroy even the most durable of automobiles.