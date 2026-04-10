3 Of The Best Smart TV Launchers You Can Try

There are several benefits of owning a smart TV with Android TV or Google TV platforms. It gives you access to thousands of made-for-TV apps, including several essentials that make a good case to be on your smart TV in 2026. Moreover, you get access to Gemini AI, and you can control and monitor your compatible smart home gadgets right from your TV screen. However, there is another advantage that you don't get on any of the other major smart TV OS, including the likes of Apple tvOS and Roku OS: it's the ability to install a third-party launcher to replace your TV's default home screen.

The Google Play Store packs a number of smart TV launchers that not only change the interface and add new functionality, but can also help you get rid of ads through free apps like Projectivy Launcher. Here's a look at some of the best smart TV launchers that you can install on your smart TV with the Android TV or Google TV operating systems.