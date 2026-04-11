A Starlink Satellite Disappeared After Experiencing A Strange Anomaly

Currently, over 10,000 Starlink satellites orbit the Earth, which provides communication coverage to almost every corner of the planet. If you subscribe to the Starlink service and go out of range of the satellites, that's certainly cause for concern. But if SpaceX loses track of a Starlink satellite? That's a little more alarming, especially when the company doesn't reveal the cause.

On March 30, 2026, the official Starlink X account announced that it lost communications with Starlink satellite 34343. The post cited an "anomaly" (insert your favorite SCP or Backrooms jokes here) as the cause, and it also stated that Starlink and SpaceX would be working on any "corrective actions" should the need arise.

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the announcement was that Starlink stated it would keep looking for the satellite, along with "trackable debris." Essentially, that confirmed the possibility the satellite exploded, without explicitly saying so. It wouldn't be the first time a piece of Starlink or SpaceX tech failed catastrophically, though. Since 2019, well over 500 Starlink satellites have plummeted down to Earth from irregular solar cycles, and up until January 2026, SpaceX rockets in testing have exploded with such regularity that debris threatened to crash into airplanes. That said, Starlink provided reassurance that whatever happened to satellite 34343 didn't pose any danger to the upcoming NASA Artemis II launch.