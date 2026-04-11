A Starlink Satellite Disappeared After Experiencing A Strange Anomaly
Currently, over 10,000 Starlink satellites orbit the Earth, which provides communication coverage to almost every corner of the planet. If you subscribe to the Starlink service and go out of range of the satellites, that's certainly cause for concern. But if SpaceX loses track of a Starlink satellite? That's a little more alarming, especially when the company doesn't reveal the cause.
On March 30, 2026, the official Starlink X account announced that it lost communications with Starlink satellite 34343. The post cited an "anomaly" (insert your favorite SCP or Backrooms jokes here) as the cause, and it also stated that Starlink and SpaceX would be working on any "corrective actions" should the need arise.
Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the announcement was that Starlink stated it would keep looking for the satellite, along with "trackable debris." Essentially, that confirmed the possibility the satellite exploded, without explicitly saying so. It wouldn't be the first time a piece of Starlink or SpaceX tech failed catastrophically, though. Since 2019, well over 500 Starlink satellites have plummeted down to Earth from irregular solar cycles, and up until January 2026, SpaceX rockets in testing have exploded with such regularity that debris threatened to crash into airplanes. That said, Starlink provided reassurance that whatever happened to satellite 34343 didn't pose any danger to the upcoming NASA Artemis II launch.
If Starlink isn't going to say it, others will
While Starlink didn't confirm exactly what happened to satellite 34343 one way or another, other organizations that were monitoring the situation shed some more light on the situation. A few hours after Starlink posted its announcement, LeoLabs, a technology firm that tracks satellites and space debris in low Earth orbit, posted its findings on X. According to LeoLabs, the Starlink satellite was the subject of a "fragment creation event" that created at least "tens of objects in the vicinity of the satellite."
LeoLabs followed up this post with further observations that added additional context — and criticisms. The firm hypothesized that whatever caused satellite 34343 to break apart was probably the result of an "internal energetic source" rather than something crashing into it. However, LeoLabs did state that the cause was remarkably similar to whatever made Starlink lose contact with satellite 35956 on December 17, 2025. When Starlink posted about that event on X, the company classified it as an "anomaly" as well. LeoLabs stated that these events demonstrate that Starlink must improve its method of "rapid characterization of anomalous events" to provide more clarity.
Currently, SpaceX runs one of the only fully automated collision avoidance systems in orbit. If these anomalies keep occurring, Starlink's Stargaze Situation Awareness System is going to have its work cut out for it if Starlink wants to sweep space debris out of low Earth orbit.